SRP on farm produce only covers wet markets–DA

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) explained on Tuesday that the implementation of a suggested retail price (SRP) scheme on certain farm commodities only applies to wet markets in Metro Manila.

In a Facebook post, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol issued a “clarificatory” announcement that the SRP, which the DA started to impose on June 25, only covers wet and public markets in Metro Manila.

“Posh supermarkets like SM, Rustan’s or S&R and similar establishments are not covered by SRP,” Piñol said in his official Facebook page on June 26.

“It is assumed that if a consumer opts to buy these basic items in an airconditioned supermarket, he or she is willing to pay a higher price for the comforts of a classy market,” Piñol added.

The DA implemented an SRP on bangus, tilapia, galunggong, rice, onion and garlic “to protect ordinary consumers from very high and unreasonable prices,” according to Piñol.

“Let this be an official clarificatory announcement that the SRP only applies to the eight items sold in wet and public markets because the intention of government is to protect the poor,” he said. Piñol signed on Monday an administrative circular that implemented the SRP on certain farm commodities being sold in Metro Manila.

The farm products covered by the circular are regular-milled rice at P39 per kilogram; milkfish (medium to big size, two to five pieces) at P150 per kg; tilapia (medium size, six pieces) at P100 per kg; galunggong (medium size; 11 to 20 pieces) at P140 per kg; red onion at P95 per kg; white onion at P75 per kg; garlic (imported) at P70 per kg; and garlic (local) at P120 per kilo.

The agriculture chief said the DA, in coordination with the Departments of Trade and Industry and the Interior and Local Government, will constantly monitor the implementation of the SRP on farm products. The implementation was based on the provisions of Republic Act 7581, also known as the Price Act, according to the administrative circular.

“Pursuant to RA 7581, Section 10, Powers and Responsibilities of Implementing Agencies, Item no. 5, states that the head of the implementing agency may from time to time issue suggested reasonable retail prices for any or all basic necessities and prime commodities under his jurisdiction,” the document read.

The farm commodities covered by the administrative circular should not be sold by 10 percent higher than the SRPs as this would be investigated for profiteering, according to the Price Act. Profiteering is considered an illegal act of price manipulation under the law.

Under the Price Act, profiteering is defined as “the sale or offering for sale of any basic necessity or prime commodity at a price grossly in excess of its true worth.”

“There shall be prima facie evidence of profiteering whenever a basic necessity or prime commodity being sold: (a) has no price tag; (b) is misrepresented as to its weight or measurement; (c) is adulterated or diluted; or (d) whenever a person raises the price of any basic necessity or prime commodity he sells or offers for sale to the general public by more than ten percent (10 percent) of its price in the immediately preceding month: Provided, That, in the case of agricultural crops, fresh fish, fresh marine products, and other seasonal products covered by this Act and as determined by the implementing agency, the prima facie provisions shall not apply,” the law read.

Under the Price Act, the agriculture chief is vested with the power to conduct investigations of any violations of the law concerning the commodities under his jurisdiction. More so, the agriculture chief could impose administrative fines “in such amount as he may deem reasonable, which shall in no case be less than P1,000 nor more than P1 million.”

Furthermore, the law stipulates that violations involving basic necessities, which include farm commodities, “shall be deemed more serious” than those committed for prime commodities.