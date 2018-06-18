Sports scribes honor Go, Tankoua

ATENEO’s Isaac Go and San Beda’s Donald Tankoua will be feted in the 2018 Chooks-to-Go Collegiate Basketball Awards on Thursday night at The Bayleaf Hotel in Intramuros.

The two big men will receive the Pivotal Player award, an honor given to individuals who played crucial roles in their team’s drive to the championship.

The unassuming Go showed his claws when it mattered most for Ateneo and hit the big shots that paved the way for the Blue Eagles to win the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 crown that ended their five-year title drought.

Cameroonian Tankoua, on the other hand, was a force for San Beda. His dominating presence inside the paint secured the Red Lions back-to-back titles in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Also to be handed out by the UAAP-NCAA Press Corps are the Chooks-to-Go Player of the Year, Mythical Five and Breakout Player awards.