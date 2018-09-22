CLEAN it up. This was the warning of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Fatima Romulo Puyat to the local government of El Nido in Palawan, after she personally saw trash collecting in one of its lagoons.

In an interview with the BusinessMirror, Romulo Puyat expressed disappointment over her recent visit, because “there was so much waste [at the lagoon]. And there were so many people eating [in their boats]. They were throwing their waste into the water!” She fumed, “Is that proper? There should be regulations against this!”

She said she would be writing the mayor of El Nido, Nieves Rosento, “to shape up,” as well as her colleagues at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), so environmental regulations can be strictly enforced in the popular tourist destination.

A video taken by a local tourist of trash floating in the Secret Lagoon in El Nido recently became viral on social media, which was one of the reasons the tourism chief was prompted to accept an invitation to visit El Nido last September 9. “I had been hearing [about this video], so I went to those areas where the tourists go,” said Romulo Puyat.

El Nido has been consistently named among the world’s best islands in the world by influential travel publications like Condé Nast Traveller. Visitor arrivals in El Nido reached 200,000 in 2017, according to the tourism office of the municipality, up 58 percent from the arrivals in 2016.

El Nido and other tourist destinations will be coming under the heavier scrutiny of President Duterte for possible environmental violations, although he stopped short of ordering any of them closed.

Romulo Puyat said after a Cabinet meeting last September 11, the President “instructed me to look at all the other tourist destinations to determine their carrying capacities, and make sure they follow environmental laws.” The instruction came on the heels of Task Force Boracay’s presentation of the carrying capacity of the popular resort island.

She said the “major tourist destinations” that will be studied include Bohol, Siargao, El Nido and Baguio, to name a few. The studies will be conducted in partnership with other members of the task force, chaired by Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu, with Romulo Puyat and Interior Officer in Charge Eduardo S. Año serving as vice chairmen.

The secretary of the Department of Tourism (DOT) added the task force was allowed by Duterte to use the same group of scientists from UP Los Baños that crafted the carrying capacity study of Boracay.

The Environmental Literacy Council defines “carrying capacity” as an ecosystem’s ability to support people and other living things without having negative effects. “Carrying capacity can be affected by the size of the human population, consumption of resources, and the level of pollution and environmental degradation that results.” The council underscores, however, that carrying capacity “need not be fixed and can be expanded through good management and the development of new resource-saving technologies.”

As this developed, the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza) recently turned over modular floating docks to the local government of El Nido, a pioneering project the government firm aims to replicate in other tourist destinations.

“We want tourists to be safe wherever they go and this is the start,” said Tieza Chief Operating Officer Pocholo Paragas during the turnover ceremony. A floating dock is a lightweight quay or jetty, floating on pontoons, that rises and falls with the tide and shipping. Compared to stationary docks, floating docks are much safer, long-lasting and efficient to use.

In a news statement, Paragas noted that the growing number of tourists in El Nido has made it imperative for the government to devise innovative projects to ensure safety and convenience to the island’s visitors, especially the young, elderly and persons with disability.

Known for its pristine beaches and crystal waters, El Nido is one of Palawan’s frequently visited islands, with island-hopping as the main activity of tourists. The lack of proper facilities in transporting island hoppers back and forth may discourage tourists from visiting the islands.

“We plan to replicate the installation of modular floating docks in other island destinations in other parts of the country,” Paragas asserted. “Our task is to ensure that their first step sets the tone of their trip. Island-hopping trips should be fun and safe all the time,” he said.

Tieza also funded the installation of floating docks in Honda Bay Wharf in Puerto Princesa.