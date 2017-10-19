‘Special’ chicken imports not needed, Piñol says

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is not keen on authorizing any special importation of chicken, as local output remains ample to meet the expected increase in demand during the holidays.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol made the statement following his recent meeting with local meat importers, who asked him about his stance on the possibility of allowing the special importation of poultry.

“[Last Tuesday] a group of importers asked me if they would be allowed to import chicken, and I told them I cannot stop them, but I am discouraging it. Now that the price of local chicken is low, there is no reason for us to import,” Piñol told reporters in an interview on Wednesday.

“They also asked about my view on importation and special imports, and I told them this is the time for us to show patriotism. I told that them there will be no special importation [as] there is no need for that,” he added.

Piñol clarified that the importers did not request for special importation but only queried him about his stance on it. His meeting with traders took place two months after the outbreak of avian influenza in some towns in Central Luzon.

“[Traders] should sympathize with local poultry raisers who are just starting to recover after the liveweight price of chicken fell drastically,” he said. “Let us allow our poultry growers to earn even a little bit this December.”

The last time the DA permitted the special importation of chicken was in 2014. Piñol said in August that the government may allow it this year if local poultry supply would decline drastically due to the bird-flu outbreak.

Under the special importation scheme, traders could bring in imported chicken sans the special safeguard (SSG) duties. However, additional tariffs and restrictions are slapped on imports that would come in at less than the trigger price of P93.9 per kilogram.

Under Republic Act 8800, which allows SSG on imports, only those brought in within the minimum access volume (MAV) are exempted from it.

However, it also stipulates it is the discretion of the department secretary if he would suspend the SSG for imports outside of the MAV or for special importations.

Latest data from the National Meat Inspection Service showed that the country’s chicken inventory, as of October 2, reached 39,037.91 metric tons (MT), 8.48 percent higher than the 35,986.12 MT recorded a year ago.