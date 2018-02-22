S&P sees PHL growth slowing anew this year

International credit watcher S&P Global Ratings said the Philippine economy will likely expand below the government’s ambitious growth target anew for the year, as trade numbers contribute less to the real economy.

In its Asia Pacific Economic Snapshots—a review of economic drivers across the region—S&P said the local economy could post a 6.5-percent growth for 2018, slightly slower compared to the 6.7-percent GDP expansion in 2017. In 2016 the economy grew by 6.8 percent.

A 6.5-percent growth for the year is also way slower than the government’s target range of 7 percent to 8 percent for 2018. “We expect a return of traditional GDP growth drivers—consumption and investment—as the leaders of a decent 6.5-percent growth,”

S&P said.

“As the fourth-quarter figures show, the resurgence of private household spending came just in time, as electronics exports were no longer able to prevent the usual negative contribution of net exports to growth,” it added.

S&P sees growth gradually rising in the next two years to 6.6 percent in 2019 and back to 6.7 percent in 2020. Both are, however, still below the government’s targets.

“We continue to watch the current account, given slower remittance inflows, higher energy prices and rising imports. Although we do not expect a significant widening of the deficit under our baseline, such [a] scenario would increase the Philippines’s exposure to potential sudden capital outflows in times of market panic,” S&P said in its report.

The credit watcher is also of the view that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will start raising its rates this year and will be carried on up until 2019.

In particular, S&P sees the BSP’s main policy rate—which is currently at 3 percent—rising to 3.75 percent by the year’s end.

Another 50-basis-point rise is in S&P’s baseline scenario, as it sees the main policy rate moving further up in 2019 to reach 4.25 percent.

In its first meeting of the year, the BSP held its rates at unchanged levels, despite raising its 2018 inflation forecast to 4.3 percent, indicating an expected breach in their annual inflation target range of 2 percent to 4 percent for the year.

BSP officials, however, brushed off the elevated inflation path, saying the inflation surge—which already started at 4 percent in January—is partly due to the temporary effects of the tax reform and rising global petroleum, and expects a return to the target band by 2019.

Second-round effects of the rising inflation is also said to be “manageable” as of the moment, according to BSP officials.