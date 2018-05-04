SOX targets 5.4M tourists for 2018

Story & photos by Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

THE “food basket” of Mindanao expects to see some 5.4 million tourists this year, as the Department of Tourism (DOT) pushes the promotion of the region’s various tourism destinations.

In an interview with the BusinessMirror, DOT Director for Region 12 (Soccsksargen or SOX) Maria Rica Bueno said the bulk of the tourists in the region are day tourists who come from the neighboring provinces and regions. “We have a very good road network, so tourists can go on road trips to visit one province to another. We are privileged to be a beneficiary of the Tourism Road Infrastructure Program [TRIP], such that 17 roads [that connect to tourism destinations] have been constructed in the previous years.”

This has led to a 31-percent increase in visitor arrivals in the SOX region to 4.9 million in 2017, she noted. From 2018 to 2022, about 32 roads will be constructed in the region; and for 2019, specifically, the DOT will be “recommending another set of roads” for construction by the Department of Public Works and Highways.

To promote the region and its tourism destinations and products, the DOT is hosting the “Treasures of SOX” until Sunday, May 6, at the Glorietta Activity Center. “It is an annual travel and trade expo for the region’s tourism and trade sellers now on its third edition. It’s a convergence program of the DOT regional office, together with other government agencies like the departments of Trade and Industry, Environment and Natural Resources, Agriculture (DA), and of Labor and Employment, promoting various tourism experiences in SOX, as well as the region’s agricultural and trade products,” she said.

The nine local government units of SOX are also participating in showcasing their tourism sites and cultural attractions, “and along with the partner-agencies, we will have learning sessions.”

Bueno underscored the strength of SOX is “in agriculture and the environment. It’s unadulterated tourism because it’s pure, the culture is very authentic; there are tribes or indigenous peoples like the T’boli, the B’laan and the Maguindanaoan, while Christian and Muslims and coexist harmoniously. We have fertile lands, which give us abundant and productive agricultural produce, so they are the food basket of the country. We have fresh organic vegetables and fruits, seafood and livestock.” This is why, she said, the DOT will be “developing food and gastronomy tourism” in the region.

The DOT regional director added she has been talking to the DA representative in the region, as “we will be advocating agricultural tourism; we want to keep our lands. It’s timely as the DA’s focus is food security.”

She noted that the region is where the top coffee producers in the country are located, i.e. Sultan Kudarat, and the largest pineapple plantation in the world, DOLE Philippines.

One of the must-visit tourist destinations in SOX also is the Tupi Fruit Park along the national highway in South Cotabato, where all types of fruits are sold at bargain prices, she said.

Due to the nature of its cultural attractions and tourism destinations, SOX is quite ripe for tourists from Australia and Europe, said Bueno. But she admitted, “First we have to overcome the perception of Mindanao [as a dangerous place to visit]. But we always underscore that we won’t be promoting for you to come here if we know your lives are in danger.”

She added that martial law has been a positive factor to promoting peace and security in the region, such that it is safe for tourists to travel there. Of the 4.9 million tourists in SOX last year, some 19,000 were foreign tourists. “So we will be promoting first to the Asean,” she said.

There are two gateways to the SOX region, one via General Santos City and the other in Cotabato City, where daily flights by a number of carriers are available. “In the future, we hope to have international flights even just in the region, as SOX is a participant in the Mindanao air connectivity program. This will serve the BIMP-Eaga region.”

The SOX region is composed of South Cotabato, Cotabato City, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos City.