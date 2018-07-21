Sous Vide Tomahawk Porkchop with Apples and Onions

OF all the condiments we use in local cuisine, vinegar probably takes the top spot, or at least it’s in the top two, together with soy sauce. Of all the cuisines I’m familiar with, we probably use vinegar just as much as any. From dipping to curing to pickling (atsara), from marinades to dressings (pako salad), from use as seasoning to being used as the main braising liquid (paksiw), we have learned to take advantage of suka in all its variations. The dish that I have prepared demonstrate the good use of acid to counter the richness and fattiness of pork.

INGREDIENTS:

2 pcs Tomahawk Pork Chops, about 1.5-inch thick or thick pork chops

4 sprigs fresh thyme

6 leaves fresh sage

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

salt and pepper

2 pcs apples, cored and quartered

4 pcs large white onion, peeled and sliced

3 tbsp butter

2 sprigs fresh thyme

3 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp sugar

salt and pepper to taste

PROCEDURE:

Season pork with salt and pepper. Place in a sealable bag and add vinegar, butter, thyme and sage. Seal partially and let the air escape whether through suction (with a straw) or displacement (submerging the bag partially in water). If you have a vacuum bag and sealer, that would be perfect.

Set your Immersion Circulator to the desired temperature and time. This will depend on your pork chop’s thickness and desired doneness. I set mine to 138°F for two hours. If you won’t be using the sous vide method of cooking, just let the pork marinate in the vinegar and seasonings for two hours.

Drop the pork packages in 138°F water and cook for two hours.

While the pork is cooking, sauté onions and apple slices in butter on low heat. Add sugar, apple cider vinegar and thyme, and continue to cook on low until the onions and apples are caramelized and tender. Set aside.

Once the pork chops are done, take them out of the bag and sear both sides until browned and crusty. If you’re not using the sous vide method, simply sear chops till browned and bake in a 400°F oven for 25 to 35 minutes.

Serve chops over caramelized onions and apples.