Sotto files bill reforming CIT and perks, allays inflation fears

SENATE President Vicente C. Sotto III on Thursday filed a bill “reforming the corporate income tax and incentives” by amending at least 31 sections of the 1997 National Internal Revenue Code, but stopped short of tagging his measure as “TRAIN 2.”

The bill’s filing comes after some quarters expressed concern the tax- reform program might stall owing to the absence of a clear sponsor in the Senate for the next-round measures, topped by the reduction in corporate income tax and the modernization of fiscal perks.

In his explanatory note to Senate Bill 1096, Sotto stressed that existing investment tax incentives will not be removed “but it will be rationalized.”

He noted that for the past three decades, there were 654 firms enjoying incentives from government. “Thus, it is high time to have a tax incentives system that is performance-based, targeted, transparent and time-bound in order to ensure that the Filipino people will gain from every peso that the government gives to the firms registered in the investment promotion agencies (IPAs).

The Senate leader gave assurances the measure being proposed will “simplify the tax system to avoid

tax evasion,” and impose higher penalties on offenders.

“Considering this is a revenue-neutral tax measure, it will not have any inflationary effects but it may one way or another provide support to some 90,000 plus SMEs to be covered by this Act,” he added.

Sotto recalled that on January 1, 2018, the Duterte government implemented/the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) which, after six months of enforcement, allowed the government to have a decent budget to finance, among others, social mitigation programs for the poor, the free education program and the initial phase of the administration’s “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program.

“While the effectiveness of TRAIN 1 is creditable, rising prices of basic commodities, power and food, utilized by the majority of the population belonging to lower strata of society have been wrongly blamed to the effect of TRAIN 1,” he said.

The Senate President lamented that “it is quite unfortunate” the targeted 3.7% inflation rate set by the Department of Finance ballooned to 5.2%, but pointed out that the impact on inflation was not a result of TRAIN 1 alone, “other external factors not related to it, including , among others, the increase in world oil prices that jumped to $53.7 per barrel in the start of this year to a high of $75.16 per barrel in June 2018.” Such global oil price spikes—which the finance department conceded it had underestimated—compounded the effect of the higher excise tax on fuel as levied by TRAIN.

Sotto added the increase in US interest rates also led to the peso depreciation against the US dollar from 49.74 in January to 53.05 in June 2018.