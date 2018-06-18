Soon, ‘modernized’ jeeps to ply routes around reclaimed area

SENATE officials witnessed the turnover by Isuzu GenCars on Monday of the first batch of “modernized jeepneys” for the Senate Employees Transport Service Cooperative’s (Setsco) pilot operation under the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

The routes granted by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board will start from the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP, fronting Star City) via Atang Dela Rama Street to Diokno Boulevard passing GSIS and the Senate, Earth Globe-Mall of Asia, up to the almost finished Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), then back via Macapagal Avenue passing Department of Foreign Affairs-Aseana, right turn to Edsa taking a U-turn before reaching Roxas Boulevard, then to MOA, right turn to Diokno Boulevard toward the CCP terminal.

“Setsco is the first to accept the challenge to formally replace old jeepneys with safe, reliable and environment-friendly public-utility vehicles [PUVs] to ply the routes granted by the LTFRB,” Setsco Chairman Remedios Liton Venturina said.

She vowed that Setsco will provide the required convenience and safety to the riding public as Isuzu Gencars-made air-conditioned PUVs are “equipped with electronic devices such as global positioning system [GPS], closed-circuit television [CCTV], Wi-fi, TV monitor and automatic fare collection [enabling cashless operations].”

PITX is a 4-hectare facility along coastal road and is the first intermodal public transport terminal in the country providing seamless transfers, fixed departure schedules and a centralized ticketing system for provincial buses from Cavite and Batangas.

Venturina reported that the Setsco secured funding from the Development Bank of the Philippines to acquire the 35 modernized jeepneys supplied by Isuzu Gencars.

On Monday Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III, Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri and Sen. Sherwin T. Gatchalian stood witness as Isuzu Gencars President D. Edgard A. Cabangon turned over to Setsco Chairman Remedios Venturina the first 15 of 35 modernized jeepneys to be operated by the transport cooperative run by Senate employees. Also in attendance was Hajime Koso, president of Isuzu Philippines.