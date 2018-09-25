Sonny Angara vows to carry on lawmaker father’s legacy, work

SEN. Sonny Angara on Monday renewed his vow to carry on the legacy of his father, the late Senate President Edgardo Angara, as he remembered him on his 84th birth anniversary.

“My father would have been 84 on September 24. He’s no longer with us but his legacy lives on,” Angara said.

Angara said he was proud to carry forward his father’s legacy of public service and noteworthy advocacies, particularly in the fields of education and health.

“My father has always been my biggest role model. He had a great career as a public servant, so I am trying to carry on that legacy,” the senator said.

Like his father, Angara believes that education is the great socioeconomic equalizer and a powerful tool to break the cycle of poverty.



He recalled how his father championed education to give everyone in the country a fighting chance to succeed because he believed in the Filipino talent.

“My father wanted to give everyone a fair chance in life. He believed that the innate talent and skills of Filipinos can never be underestimated, and that, given a chance, Filipinos can be world-class and competitive with all other nationalities,” said the senator, in a mix of English and Filipino.

Since he became a legislator, Angara has been trying to emulate his father by advancing legislative measures that harness the power of education to change lives.

The latest among these measures is his pet bill that seeks to institutionalize the grant of student fare discounts in land, air and sea transport even on weekends, holidays and semestral breaks. If passed into law, such measure would be a big help because the money that will be saved from the discounts can be diverted by the family to equally important things.

Angara, a BusinessMirror columnist and the only male politician to inch near the women-dominated Top 5 of possible senatorial candidates in Pulse Asia’s survey at the weekend, admitted it would be difficult to match, let alone surpass, the achievements of his father, especially his ability to create institutions.

The least he could do, he said, was to ensure these institutions his father had built will last and continue to serve their purpose.

“I know it’s hard to replicate my father’s achievements, especially his helping build institutions that have brought so many benefits to many people.

As long as I live, I vow to nurture these institutions and will do everything to make them stable and grow them so they can continue to help our countrymen,” he added.

During his term as lawmaker, the older Angara was responsible for laws that created the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda), National Center for Culture and the Arts (NCAA) and Sentro Rizal, the overseas Philippine cultural center much like Spain’s Instituto Cervantes and Italy’s Dante Alighieri Center.

He also authored the Free High School Act, which ensured secondary education to serve especially the poorest, and the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (Gastpe)—touted as the biggest scholarship program of the government.

Among his landmark measures were the Senior Citizens Act, the Magna Carta for Public Health Workers, and the National Health Insurance Act that created the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. or PhilHealth.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Angara—a three-term congressman and first-term senator—pushed for laws to widen access to education through the passage of the Free College Law and the Unified Student Financial Assistance System Act (Unifast) to ensure that scholarships go to poor and deserving students.

At present, he is pushing the expansion of the Universal Healthcare Law to cover free checkups and laboratory tests.