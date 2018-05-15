Solons want to go slow on repealing tax-reform law

The House Committee on Ways and Means will review the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Act, after lawmakers filed a resolution and a bill seeking to repeal it.

In an interview, Rep. Dakila Carlo E. Cua of the Lone District of Quirino, the panel chairman and one of the principal authors of the TRAIN, said on Tuesday that the review of the law should be done first before considering its repeal or suspension.

“I think there’s a need for a review, and we’re not discarding that possibility since we’re talking about the health of the economy. I am confident that our economic managers know what they’re doing,” Cua said.

“We should be reviewing first, and not be drastic about suspending it. Anytime we suspend it, that has economic implications. Our coffers would have a problem,” he added.

Cua reminded the public that there are safety mechanisms in the new tax-reform law when the prices of basic goods and services hit a certain level.

“If the Dubai price hits a certain level, that’s the time to suspend the increase on excise on petroleum products. We have installed safety mechanisms in the law so when a price hits a certain level, the excise tax imposition should be suspended,” he said.

President Duterte has signed into law Republic Act (RA) 10963, or the TRAIN law, on December 19, 2017. It aims to create a “simple, fair and more efficient” system that will make the rich contribute more to fund the government’s services and programs for the benefit of the poor.

The law is also expected to finance the “Build, Build, Build” (BBB) program of the Duterte administration, which will modernize the country’s infrastructure backbone and is expected to create 1.7 million jobs by 2022.

Citing its detrimental effects to the people, the Makabayan bloc filed a bill repealing the TRAIN law.

In House Bill 7653, the Makabayan bloc noted that in the first few months of the implementation of the new tax- reform law, prices of petroleum products, basic goods and services rose.

The lawmakers, citing the Philippine Statistics Authority, said the tax-reform law has both direct and indirect effects on the cost of goods, with price hikes “particularly felt by the poor during the start of the year.”

In the same bill, the bloc has introduced new provisions which seek to:

■ Restore the old National Internal Revenue Code levels of excise tax on petroleum products and oil, specifically zero tax for liquefied petroleum gas, diesel, kerosene and bunker oil (Section 5);

■ Repeal the whole section on excise taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) (Section 7);

■ Repeal the whole section on distribution of incremental income from TRAIN (70 percent for the BBB program and 30 percent on social measures) (Section 7);

■ Restore the personal exemption worth P50,000 and P25,000 per dependent (Section 2);

■ Restore the value-added tax (VAT) exemption of sales of electricity by generation companies, transmission by any entity and distribution companies, including electric cooperatives (Section 2);

■ Restore the VAT exemption of low- cost housing (Section 3); and

■ Restore the 3-percent tax exemption of cooperatives, self-employed and professionals with gross receipts of P2 million and below (Section 4).

Also, in House Resolution 1838, Party-list Rep. Gary C. Alejano of Magdalo urged the lower chamber to review the impact of RA 10963, particularly its effects on Filipino consumers.

“Barely six months into the implementation of the TRAIN law, Filipinos contended with the hike on the rate of inflation, which, as of April, is pegged at 4.5 percent, higher than the government’s target range of 2 [percent] to 4 percent for 2018,” Alejano said.

According to Alejano, he wants to find out if there is a need for the continued implementation of the tax law, or if Congress needs to suspend it due to its effects on the poor.

He added he intends to find out if there are measures that can be out in place to cushion the effects of the TRAIN law.

In passing the new tax law, Alejano said the government failed to consider that most of the Filipinos rely on mass transport, which will surely be affected by the increase in excise tax to fuel products.

He added the prices of fuel have also increased significantly due to the implementation of the tax law.

“Prices of diesel in Metro Manila increased from only P36.35 last December to P43.30 in April,” he said.