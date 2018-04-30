Solon upbeat on PHL-Kuwait ties amid diplomatic spat

Undeterred by tottering ties with Kuwait following the Philippine Embassy team’s rescue of a distressed overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from her Kuwaiti employer, Senate President Aquilino L. Pimentel III remains upbeat, airing hopes the Philippines and Kuwait will “normalize ties as soon as possible.”

The Senate President voiced optimism on Monday, even as he acknowledged the current situation “must first be defused,” referring to Kuwait’s decision to expel the Philippine ambassador after a video of the OFW rescue operation was posted in social media.

Clarification

AT the Malacañan Palace, meanwhile, Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. said until a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the protection of Filipino workers in Kuwait is signed, the deployment ban on new workers to the Gulf state stays.

Roque issued the clarification after President Duterte last Sunday said that the deployment ban to Kuwait stays “permanently” in the wake of the diplomatic spat between the Philippines and Kuwait.

“What the President announced is the maintenance of the status quo. Until we have reached or signed a memorandum of agreement [understanding] providing for the minimum terms and conditions of employment for our nationals, the ban stays,” Roque said.

Roque stated that the lifting of the deployment ban is “conditional” to the signing of the MOU.

“Is this permanent as reported by some media outfits? Well, let’s just say it stays right now because the precondition set by the President is really the signing of that memorandum of [understanding],” he added.

Roque said Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III and other Cabinet officials will be meeting with their counterparts in Kuwait on May 7 to ease the diplomatic spat. “Secretary Bello and other Cabinet members will be leaving for Kuwait on the 7th [of May], which means that the process of diplomatic negotiations and conversations continues as we speak,” Roque said.

Positive outlook

IN a news statement, Pimentel said his positive outlook that the row would be resolved soon was “inspired by the Korean example.”

“If, after a full-blown war and decades of tension, two countries can make peace, what more two countries that have always enjoyed good relations and have strong economic ties? The Philippines and Kuwait need each other,” the Senate President said.

Pimentel added: “Let’s look at the Koreas—we need high-level contacts, honest discussions, and most important, no posting on social media or anywhere else on the Internet.”

The Senate President suggested that for relations to be repaired, “public relations stunts must be avoided.”

Pimentel pointed out that “this is a highly charged issue that is very tempting to politicize. Let’s put the country’s interests first and let the Department of Foreign Affairs [DFA] take charge so that only one voice is heard by the Kuwaitis.”

At the same time, Pimentel asserted that OFW welfare must remain the highest priority in any agreement with Kuwait. “There are many OFWs in the region. Perhaps we can ask the help of Saudi Arabia or Qatar to act as our intermediaries with the Kuwaitis,” Pimentel proposed.

PGKM call

The Pinoy Gumising Ka Movement (PGKM), for its part, called on OFWs and their families not to reelect politicians who appear to be more concerned about how Kuwait feels over the rescue of distressed OFWs there, than call on the government to further intensify its efforts to protect the more than 10 million Filipinos working abroad.

PGKM, a large multisectoral cause-oriented group based in Angeles City, decried the “grandstanding” of several lawmakers both in the Lower House and the Senate over the current diplomatic row between the Philippines and Kuwait.

“Some of our senators and congressmen should be ashamed of themselves for appearing to be more concerned about the feelings of a foreign country known for abusing our workers than heed the cries for help of hundreds of our kababayan who are stranded there,” PGKM Chairman Ruperto Cruz said.

He noted that instead of supporting the President’s position, some lawmakers convey the message that workers should just tolerate the exploitation and abuse in the hands of their employers because, according to them, there is no work available for OFWs in the Philippines.

“Isn’t it about time that we Filipinos feel proud about ourselves and say enough is enough, we can no longer be your slaves,” Cruz said as he expressed his group’s support for the decision of President Duterte to permanently ban the deployment of workers to Kuwait.

Cruz added OFWs and their families in the Philippines should not support these grandstanding lawmakers, most, if not all, had never been to Kuwait, when they seek reelection next year. He said his group will actively campaign against these legislators.

At the same time, Cruz said, instead of finding fault with the DFA over the current diplomatic row with Kuwait, lawmakers should investigate local recruitment agencies for perpetuating the cycle of exploitation and abuse that Filipino domestic helpers there have long been subjected to.

“Our diplomats are just doing their jobs and whether we agree or not with how they carried out these rescues, we could be certain that these were done with the interest of our OFWs in mind,” Cruz added.

Some of the politicians who lambasted the Department of Foreign Affairs on the issue were Senators Risa Hontiveros-Baraquel, Francis N. Pangilinan and Nancy S. Binay. Butch Fernandez, Bernadette D. Nicolas and Ashley Manabat