Solon: PHL should help other Asean members craft migrant-worker laws

By Elijah Felice E. Rosales & Jovee Marie N. dela Cruz

With the Association of Southeast Asian Nations issuing on Tuesday night the declaration advancing the rights of migrant workers, the Philippines should now take proactive efforts to ensure this is followed throughout the region by helping other member-states enact their respective accompanying laws, a lawmaker said.

While the Asean Consensus on the Protection and Promotion of the Rights of Migrant Workers is hailed as a step forward, House Assistant Majority Leader and Party-list Rep. Salvador Belaro Jr. of 1-Ang Edukasyon said the document is not legally binding, and an action plan is yet to be worked out. The Asean consensus is the result of extensive discussions, information sharing and constructive negotiations since 2009 under the leadership of the Asean labor ministers.

“I note also how it took 10 years for the consensus to be forged and evolve since the Cebu Declaration,” he said, adding: “Sounds like it would probably take at least another 10 years for the other Asean countries to enact migrant-worker laws similar to those of the Philippines.”

Belaro noted that among the Asean member-countries, only the Philippines and Indonesia have ratified the UN Convention on Migrant Workers.

“Cambodia is a signatory, but has not yet ratified the convention. The other Asean members did not sign on to the UN convention. Timor-Leste, which applied to join Asean in 2011 and is a dialogue partner of the regional grouping for now, ratified the convention in January 2004,” he said. “If the other Asean countries ratify the UN convention, that would be more reassuring to the migrant workers across the region.”

Under the Asean Consensus on the Protection and Promotion of the Rights of Migrant Workers, Southeast Asian expatriates working within the region are granted specific rights in accordance to existing laws of Asean member-states. The consensus covers documented migrant workers and “those who become undocumented through no fault of their own.”

The consensus allows migrant workers to access documents relevant to their employment from authorities and recruitment agencies. It also demands authorities and recruitment agencies to issue employment contract and proper documentation to migrant workers.

Aside from this, migrant workers were also granted right to join trade unions and associations, as guided by existing laws of the receiving state.

In cases filed by or against a migrant worker, should he or she win the case, he or she is entitled to any relief for loss of his or her rights arising from the employment contract.

The consensus also highlights obligations of sending states. It mandates the sending state to make sure every worker it sends overseas is organized, oriented and assisted by his or her respective government so as to ensure he or she has knowledge of his or her human and labor rights.

“The sending state will ensure that migrant workers are informed and aware of the terms and conditions of their work through a written employment contract or proper documentation and in language that they understand,” the consensus read. “The sending state will take all necessary actions to simplify the administrative processes for overseas placements such as, but not limited to, ‘one-stop service center’ where appropriate.”

“The sending state will develop a comprehensive reintegration program for returned migrant workers and their families, as well as an employment program for returned migrant workers, taking into account their skills obtained overseas,” the consensus added.

On the other hand, the receiving state is tasked to make sure all migrant workers exported to them are given fair treatment and safe from abuses, exploitation and violence.

“The receiving state will take necessary actions to prohibit overcharging of placement or recruitment fees chargeable to migrant workers by any parties in the receiving state,” the consensus read. It added the receiving state should also provide migrant workers with access to legal recourse and assistance should they become victims of maltreatment.

“The receiving state will facilitate the exercise of consular functions by consular or diplomatic authorities of the sending states when a migrant worker is arrested or committed to prison or custody or detained in any other manner under the laws, regulations and policies of the receiving state and in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963,” the consensus read.

Should the migrant worker need be repatriated, the receiving state should protect his or her employment rights during repatriation, including compliance with the applicable repatriation processes of the receiving state.

The consensus is President Duterte’s landmark declaration as chairman of the Asean this year. It took the regional bloc 10 years to complete the consensus, as sending and receiving states argued over contentious provisions, such as the proposed inclusion of undocumented migrant workers in the declaration.

According to Belaro, there are about 212,000 Filipino migrant workers in Southeast Asia.

“It would surely be better for their welfare if their host countries have migrant protection laws, like the ones the Philippines has: Republic Act [RA] 8042 [Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995] and RA 10022 which amended and improved RA 8042,” he said.

Belaro, meanwhile, added Congress, for its part, can network with legislators of Asean and present the Philippines’s migrant-worker laws as a model piece of national legislation.

Meanwhile, Party-list Rep. Sherwin N. Tugna of Cibac said the signing of the Asean Consensus on the Protection and Promotion of Rights of Migrant Workers is a clear testament on the commitment of member-states in the vision that no one is left behind—especially migrant workers and those from vulnerable and disadvantaged sectors—in the pursuit of a sustainable regional economic growth.

“Laborers play an important role in any society, to some they are even considered as the backbone of a country’s economy,” he said. “Particularly in Asean, laborers are no longer defined by the boundaries of their country of origin in their pursuit for economic opportunities, due to the promise of Asean integration.”