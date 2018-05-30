Solon files third resolution suspending fuel excise tax

To ease inflation pressures and slow down the decline in the purchasing power of the peso, another lawmaker has filed a third resolution urging President Duterte to suspend for three months the imposition of the excise tax rates on fuel and other petroleum products under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

In House Resolution 1919, House Assistant Majority Leader Michael L. Romero of 1 Pacman asked the government to suspend the excise tax on fuel from June to August 2018.

Romero said that from January 2017 to May 2018 the Philippine peso lost about 6 percent of its purchasing power and he noted how the inflation rate in January 2018 hit 4.0 percent, and rose to 5.1 percent in April 2018.

“The Philippine economy grew by 6.8 percent in the First quarter of 2018 and is en route to becoming a new middle-income national economy, graduating from developing-country status,” Romero said. “The country must preserve and sustain its economic gains,” he added.

Meanwhile, Romero wants the House Committee on Ways and Means, Committee on Economic Affairs, and Committee on Banks and Financial Intermediaries to conduct public hearings and consultations, in aid of legislation, for the purpose of crafting new legislative measures on sourcing of funds to make up for the lost revenue due to the suspension of the excise tax.

He also asked these committees to look into possible additional authority for the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to meet its inflation targets; and additional social safety nets for Filipinos adversely affected by the erosion of the purchasing power of the peso.

Earlier, Rep. Dakila Carlo E. Cua of the Lone District of Quirino, the chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means, said the lower chamber is now open to suspending the imposition of certain taxes to address the increasing prices of basic commodities.

According to Cua, his committee is also studying the power of the Bureau of Internal Revenue to recommend to the President the suspension of the imposition of taxes, particularly the excise taxes, as well as the value-added tax on fuel.