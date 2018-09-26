Soaring Falcons seek win No. 4

ADAMSON University goes for win No. 4 when it battles struggling University of the Philippine in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 81 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

The Soaring Falcons are off to their best start since 2003 and will be looking to extend their streak when they take on the skidding Fighting Maroons (1-2) at 4 p.m. The Maroons are coming off a second consecutive loss at the hands of the Far Eastern University Tamaraws last Sunday.

In the first game, defending champion Ateneo (2-1) guns for its third win against hapless University of the East (0-3) at 2 p.m.

Adamson University rode the efforts of Sean Manganti and Papi Sarr in their 79-71 triumph over University of Santo Tomas last Saturday, and Head Coach Franz Pumaren could only hope that his players will be consistent.

“The only way for us to be successful this year is to continue what we’re doing. We just have to stay within the course, within the rhythm and system,” Pumaren said. “No individual player can help us win games. It’s going to be a team effort.”

The Fighting Maroons bowed to the Tamaraws, 73-89, with the former’s head coach, Bo Perasol, serving a one-game suspension. He will be back in their game against the Falcons.