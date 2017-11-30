SMDC expects P2.5 billion in sales from Marilao condo project

SM Development Corp. (SMDC), the residential arm of shopping mall operator SM Prime Holdings Inc., said it expects some P2.5 billion from the sale of its condominium project in Marilao, Bulacan.

SMDC Assistant Vice President for Marketing Chad D. Africa said its Cheer Residences project that sits right beside SM City Marilao is already 35-percent sold since it was launched last year in the town.

Sales of condominium projects in the provinces are relatively slow compared with Manila. SMDC, to note, is selling units in its condominium project in Marilao, Bulacan, mostly to end-users, or those who will actually live in the units, rather than investors who will either resell the units or have it rented out.

SMDC is building more condominium projects near SM shopping malls as “these give more value to buyers.”

The Marilao project sells what SMDC calls “flexible units” of mostly 28 square meters (sq m), while it allocated only a few units that are sized at 43 sq m.

The company said it will build seven mid-rise buildings of five floors each; selling a total of 995 units. Average price for each unit is about P2.6 million, or about P91,000 per sq m.

“We are constructing the buildings all at the same time,” Africa said.

The company, meanwhile, said its sister firm Greenmist Property Management Corp. will take care of the units that its owners asked them to rent out to other people. These owners are mostly overseas Filipino workers.

The company said it hopes to sell all of the units by 2019, or a year before it begins to turn over to owners by August 2020.