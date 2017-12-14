SM Prime opens 7th mall for 2017

SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SMPH) opened its newest mall in Lemery, Batangas, on Thursday, its seventh mall opening this year, adding 25,000 square meters to the company’s total gross floor area in the Philippines. The mall adds to the 8 million square meters of total gross floor area that SMPH managed as of September.

SM Prime shares rose 3 percent on Thursday to P37.80, up by P1.30 from previous close.

“Lemery has been a gateway to different attractions in Batangas, and with this, it’s been continually developing to meet the needs and standards of its residents and visitors,” SM Prime President Jeffrey C. Lim said. “SM Center Lemery takes part in meeting these needs. The exciting mix of offerings in the mall [is] sure to delight every Batangueños, as we have also done in SM City Batangas and SM City Lipa.”

Opening with almost 90 percent of space lease-awarded, SMPH’s Lemery mall will have three floors of mixed retail and food tenants topped with preferred household brands.

SMPH said its mall will have a Wellness Zone and Cyberzone.

This year SM Prime has already launched six new malls in Bulacan, Tuguegarao, Puerto Princesa, Antipolo, Pasay City and Cagayan de Oro.