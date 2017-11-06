SM Prime net income grew 15% in 9 months

PUTTING up more shopping malls bumped up by 15 percent the net income of SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SMPH) for the January-to-September period.

The mall operators said on Monday that its bottom line in the first nine months reached P20.05 billion, from P17.45 billion last year. Growth for the third quarter alone was at P5.66 billion, a 16-percent increase from P4.86 billion last year.

Consolidated revenue posted a 12-percent increase to P64.69 billion, from P57.78 billion, while overall operating income grew by 16 percent to P30.14 billion, from P25.87 billion last year.

“The growth was due to additional rental revenues from mall expansions, consistent improvement in same-mall sales and higher contribution from residential sales,” the company said.

“[SMPH’s] performance in the third quarter is a testament to the buoyant overall economy that benefits the whole property market. The timely expansion of our malls and launches of our residential projects in the provinces are positively contributing to the strong performance of our company,” SMPH President Jeffrey C. Lim said. “Given all these, we remain optimistic that we are on track to meet our growth target this year.”

For the nine-month period, mall revenues posted a 10-percent growth to P38.58 billion, from P35.07 billion last year.

Mall operations contributed 60 percent of the consolidated revenues. Mall rentals went up by 10 percent to P32.83 billion, from P29.74 billion, primarily due to the expansions and new malls that opened in 2016 and 2017, while the same-mall sales sustained its 7-percent growth.

Cinema and event-ticket sales dropped 3 percent to P3.34 billion, from P3.44 billion, due to fewer blockbuster movies, while revenues from amusement and merchandise sales surged by 26 percent to P2.4 billion, from P1.9 billion last year.

The consolidated mall-operating income improved by 12 percent to P21.38 billion, from P19.14 billion, and operating margin was maintained at 55 percent.

SMPH has 65 shopping malls in the Philippines and seven in China with a gross floor area of 8 million square meters (sq m) and 1.3 million sq m, respectively.

The company will open two new malls before the year ends: SM Center Lemery in Batangas and SM Center Pulilan in Bulacan. These will bring SMPH’s provincial malls to 44 from 38 last year.

Residential group’s revenues, which account for a third of the consolidated revenues, expanded by 10 percent to P20.50 billion, from P18.66 billion.

The increase in sales take-up of ready-for-occupancy units and construction accomplishments of SM Development Corp. drove the revenues higher.

Reservation sales increased by 18 percent to P42.08 billion, from P35.52 billion, while unit sales increased by 3 percent, bringing it to 12,963 units, from 12,579 units last year. The rest of SMPH’s businesses, which account for 8 percent of consolidated revenues, registered revenue growth of 39 percent to P5.76 billion in the first nine months of the year, from P4.13 billion last year.