SM Prime allots P80 billion in capex this year

By
VG Cabuag
-
In Photo: Jose Cuisia Jr. (left), SM Prime vice chairman of the board, joins Henry Sy Jr. (center), SM Prime chairman of the board; and Jeffrey Lim, SM Prime president, during the company’s stockholders’ meeting on Tuesday in a Pasay City hotel. Lim said, “The seeds we planted in the past years have manifested its fruition in the company’s steady growth and stronger financial performance. Our net income grew by 16 percent to P27.6 billion, on the back of a 14-percent increase in our consolidated revenue of P90.9 billion.”

SM Prime Holdings Inc. on Tuesday said it has earmarked P80 billion in capital expenditures (capex) this year to support the growth of its key businesses.

The capex will be allocated to reach key provincial cities that demonstrate promising economic progress and for the expansion of other businesses, it said.

“The Philippines is projected to register one of the fastest economic growth in Southeast Asia. This this will definitely benefit key cities all over the country,” SM Prime president Jeffrey C. Lim said.

“We want to take advantage of the fast-growing provincial areas in the Philippines with increasing urbanization and commercialization stemming not only from robust domestic demand but also from increasing investments in the country,” Lim said.

SM Prime opened SM Center Imus in Cavite in February, and is scheduled to open SM City Urdaneta Central in Pangasinan and SM City Telabastagan in Pampanga in the first half of 2018.

SM Prime, through SM Development Corp., targets to launch at least 15,000 residential units this year. The company will continue to develop high-rise building projects, as these attract a great number of urban dwellers and start-up families.

It will also expand its mid-rise building and single-detached house-and-lot projects to address a larger share of the broad housing demand across all segments.

SM Prime will also open this year its third office building in the Mall of Asia Complex, the Three E-Com Center, as well as expand the Park Inn Hotel in Clark, Pampanga.

Image Credits: Nonie Reyes

Turning Points 2018
Suntrust banner2
Share

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR