Skip the roses and the park: Get creative this Valentine’s Day with these gift items and date spots

ROSES are red, violets are blue. This Valentine’s Day, try something new.” You see, even the corniest clichés can be given a new spin with a little effort. The same applies to your plans this Valentine’s Day. So, cancel your order for a bouquet of red roses, keep those picnic basket and mat on the shelf, and go for something different this year to keep things fresh and exciting, for a more memorable day of hearts

Novelty surely isn’t everyone’s strong suit, which is why Globe myBusiness, the micro-small-, and medium-enterprise arm of Globe Telecom, has come up with the best date spots and gift items for your beloved. Read up and save yourself from coming up with another last- minute plan same as last year, and the one before that.

WHERE TO GO:

Camping Sites

Forget crowded malls and restaurants. If you’re looking for an out- of-the-box experience on this special day of love, try camping and lounge on the best of what nature has to offer.

Groups of professional hikers and mountaineers are now offering this experience in different camp- sites near Metro Manila. Also, some resorts take camping to the next level by offering “glamping” or “glamorous camping.” Anytime you go for something glamorous on Valentine’s Day, it’s bound to be a good one.

Beach–side resorts

How does taking a long, sun-down walk by the beach while holding your partner’s hand sound?

Not only can you get peace and quiet in beach-side resorts, you can also enjoy a number of memorable activities. Try kayaking, canoeing, or even island-hopping for resorts in places-like Boracay, Alaminos, and Puerto Galera. For something edgier, go for snorkeling, scuba-div- ing or riding glass-bottom boats.

Spa and wellness centers

The couple who relax together, stay together. Take it easy this V-Day and visit spas and wellness centers to de-stress and re-energize.

There is no shortage of these places, so accessibility isn’t a problem. If getting a massage together isn’t your thing, there are spas and wellness centers that offer saunas, fish spas, jacuzzis and hydromassage pools for a different kind of relaxation.

Historical churches

Central Luzon has some of the oldest churches in the Philippines, making it a popular spot for pilgrims and tourists alike, even on Valentine’s Day. Provinces, such as Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales and Tarlac, have popular churches with rich histories.

One option is the Monasterio De Tarlac, a monastery located at the top of Mount Resurrection, where a landmark 30-foot colossal statue of Jesus Christ can be found.

Maybe this trip can also serve as an ocular tour, right? Are those wedding bells we’re hearing?

Annual Festivals

A lot of festivals around the country take place in February and luckily, some of them are held near Valentine’s Day.

One of them is the renowned Panagbenga Festival in Baguio City that is a celebration of the city’s floral crops showcased through huge floats and artistic displays. Crowds from across the country flock to Baguio City just for this event, which will be held this year on February 24.

Now that the venues have been covered, let’s get to the perfect items to pull from your back and hand to your would-be surprised partner this Valentine’s Day. Note: Not all the gift ideas are objects.

WHAT TO GET:

A perfect combination

Those “His” and “Hers” items you find in department stores may seem cheesy to some, but there are more than a few products that are actually worth the consideration, from pillows to towels to jewelry to clothing. Besides, being cheesy is fun sometimes!

A personalized keepsake Personalized items have become such a hit that you’ll be sure to find names or initials on many items in just about any mall or shopping center. Make him or her feel one of a kind with something that’s undoubtedly theirs – just like you!

Nothing says “you mean a lot to me” like something you created with your own hands, so how about making a scrapbook?

Cheesy? Yes. Tedious? Yes. Worthwhile and conveys the message “I treasure you” unlike any other gift? YES.

A delicious feast

Valentine’s Day is the ultimate date night. Binge on delicious food, share bites and stories, and most of all relish the calm and romantic ambiance that only a good restaurant can to offer.

An experience to remember

It’s one thing to get your partner an gift, but it’s another to get him or her an experience. Do something you’ve never done as your relationship takes to new heights, like mountain-climbing or parasailing.

Get to know each other better and create memories together.

A chance to learn something new Check out a workshop or activity you’ve never tried before. More than just the introduction to what could be a new hobby, it would also be a great bonding opportunity for you two.

Valentine’s Day should be a special occasion simply because it’s there for you to celebrate the most special people. Don’t let it go to waste by giving your partner exactly what he or she deserves— the best!

Globe myBusiness provides digital solutions to local entrepreneurs to help them grow their business. Follow Globe myBusiness’ Facebook Page at https://www. facebook.com/globemybusiness/ and check out our wonderful surprises for Valentine’s Day!