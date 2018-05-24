Six Ways to Kick-Start Your Fitness Routine

WE can describe moms in many ways—hard working, hectic, hurried. But how about healthy?

Living and loving a balanced life these days is close to impossible, especially for mothers who wear many hats on a daily basis. That’s why we’ve sought the help of celebrity beauty queen-turned-tri-athlete Carlene Aguilar-Ocampo, for her tried and tested tips on how a hands-on mom like her remains rock-solid while juggling with family, work and other commitments.

1 Make it a family affair. “My three boys and I love spending time together in action. Not only we eat out, watch movies together or go to the mall, we enjoy being on the move, as well. Activities like wall climbing, swimming and fun runs are just some of the things we love to do as a family,” Carlene said.

2 Challenge yourself. We’re not saying that intimidation is just in your head. The struggle is real, ladies. But for Carlene, a larger than life transformation is possible when you push yourself harder and stronger. “I started the sports in 2016 with losing weight as the ultimate reason in mind. But as time passed by, I realized that this is something I wanted to be seriously part of, so I joined an aquathlon and unexpectedly bagged the third place. And, as they say, the rest is history,” she quipped. “My point is that it’s never too late to achieve your dreams in life as long as you’re ready to tackle them with determination.”

3 Set a goal and stick to it. Carlene’s triathlon career was marked by small beginnings with getting that foot out of the door as the first step. And the truth is, whether in sports or other things in life, not all situations or people will be on our side. “Obstacles are fact of life, but if we focus on what we’re not or what we can’t do, we wouldn’t have the time, energy and even the motivation to move toward our goal,” Carlene said.

4 Find something that motivates you. “There was a time that my weight went on a plateau, and I wanted to shed those extra pounds. But then, hitting the gym wasn’t for me, because I’m the type who wants to do something different every day. Triathlon brings out the best in me, and I’m pretty jazzed about the challenge of becoming better every race.” And for Carlene, it doesn’t also hurt that she has got three fun-loving kids who keep her motivated.

5 Get up and go. Not a morning person? Carlene shared some tips how you can (happily) get up at the crack of dawn, “While everyone requires a different amount of sleep, I’ve discovered that being a morning person starts at night, in your bedroom. Set boundaries with work, social media and other areas of your life that may cause restlessness, and have a consistent bedtime. It’s a discipline with tons of benefits—more time to prepare for the day, increased productivity and better performance at work.”

6 Love yourself. “Loving yourself in a balanced way won’t only be beneficial for yourself but also for people around you. The old adage you can’t give what you don’t have can’t be truer, so embracing who you are and how God created you to be is vital to becoming an emotionally healthy person. Carlene added.

There are actually tons of doable and simple little things to start your wellness routine off right.

