Sison agrees to come home to PHL–Duterte

DAVAO CITY—President Duterte disclosed on Thursday night that Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison has finally agreed to come home to the Philippines after three decades of exile in the Netherlands. He disclosed Sison’s decision in a speech here inaugurating the P345-million Davao River bridge where he also congratulated government soldiers for capturing a New People’s Army local leader, a.k.a. Jinggoy, this month.

Jinggoy succeeded the late Leoncio Pitao, who used the guerrilla nom de guerre Ka Parago, and who befriended the President in the course of several meetings and dialogues in the past.

“I have invited Sison to come home. He has agreed,” Duterte said on Thursday.

The President did not say when Sison gave his nod, or whether the date for such homecoming has been set. Duterte said, “I gave him a window of two months, very small. Make or break tayo dito. Magkasinabot ta, maayo. Og dili [If we are able to understand each other, good. But if not].

”I will see to it and will personally maybe escort him to the airport, pag walang nangyari sa two months [if nothing happens in two months], I will allow him to go out. I will not arrest him because [it’s] word of honor,” he said. Nonetheless, Duterte said he would personally tell Sison, if the talks fail, “do not ever, ever return again to this country. I will kill you. You’ve killed so [many] of my soldiers and policemen.”

The President reopened the negotiations with the underground Left on April, months after he called off the talks that had reached the fifth round of negotiations—the farthest ever attained between the two sides in the over 40-year-old insurgency. Duterte said Sison was his former professor.