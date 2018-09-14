Signal no. 4 up in Cagayan, northern Isabela as Ompong nears

By
Rene Acosta
-
Philippine Red Cross Chairman and CEO Richard J. Gordon (left) and International Federation of the Red Cross and Crescent Societies (IFRC) Head of Delegation Chris Staines discuss preparations for Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) during a media briefing held at the Philippine Red Cross Tower in Mandaluyong City on Friday, September 14, 2018. (PNA photo by Jess M. Escaros Jr.)

Weather forecasters raised on Friday storm signal number 4 in Cagayan and northern Isabela as rain and wind spawned by Typhoon Ompong are already felt in Northern and Central Luzon.

The rest of the provinces in Northern Luzon, including Abra, Ilocos provinces, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Quirino and Mt. Province are under storm signal number 3.

Central Luzon and Metro Manila are under signal number 2 while Southern Luzon is under signal number 1.

As of 4 p.m. on Friday Ompong was located near Casiguran, Aurora with a maximum sustained winds of 205 km. per hour and gustiness of 255 km per hour.

The typhoon which is moving northwest at the speed of 30 km. per hour has a diameter of 900 kilometers.

mm
Rene Acosta
Rene P. Acosta covers defense, law enforcement and national security for the paper. He had written for a number of publications, including abroad before he joined BusinessMirror. His works had appeared in the Center for Strategic and International Studies and Asia Pacific Defense Forum, both in the US. He took up regional security with the International Visitor Leadership Program, US. He is currently the chairman of the board of the Defense Press Corps of the Philippines which he had headed in 2009.

