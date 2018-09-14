Signal no. 4 up in Cagayan, northern Isabela as Ompong nears

Weather forecasters raised on Friday storm signal number 4 in Cagayan and northern Isabela as rain and wind spawned by Typhoon Ompong are already felt in Northern and Central Luzon.

The rest of the provinces in Northern Luzon, including Abra, Ilocos provinces, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Quirino and Mt. Province are under storm signal number 3.

Central Luzon and Metro Manila are under signal number 2 while Southern Luzon is under signal number 1.

As of 4 p.m. on Friday Ompong was located near Casiguran, Aurora with a maximum sustained winds of 205 km. per hour and gustiness of 255 km per hour.

The typhoon which is moving northwest at the speed of 30 km. per hour has a diameter of 900 kilometers.