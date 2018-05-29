ShopBack Philippines partners with Shopee

Shopee customers can now earn cashback from their purchases using the ShopBack mobile app after ShopBack Philippines (PH) announced it partnership with Shopee.

This partnership with Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, is set to enhance shopping experience for existing ShopBack users by stretching the diversity of merchants available.

More than 11 million Filipino Shopee users can now conveniently shop from over one million different lifestyle products and get rewarded for their purchases through ShopBack’s mobile app.

New Shopee users can enjoy an exclusive cash back rate of up to 6.5% as they click through ShopBack while existing users get 1.5% cashback for their purchased goods.

Cashback is paid directly to the user’s bank account within a few simple taps on the ShopBack app.

This strategic collaboration is a step towards ShopBack’s goal of shaping a region of smarter shoppers by redefining convenience, variety, and shopping the smarter way for all online consumers.

“Our Filipino customers are tech-savvy individuals who also hold an interest in beauty products, fashion accessories and travel-related purchases. With the many products and services onboard Shopee, ShopBack now positions itself as a platform that seamlessly bridge our consumers with a smarter purchasing option when they shop,” said Prashant Kala, Country Manager of ShopBack Philippines.

More than just a one-stop shopping aggregator, Shopback also serves as a pivotal platform in providing the best deals and discounts whenever users shop online.

“We are extremely delighted to be able to satisfy our customers’ undying passion for Shopee. It’s an amazing opportunity to broaden the 1,300 region-wide merchants already on board. Our 650,000 active users are growing fast, which is also a testament to our product,” added Kala.

Since ShopBack’s launch in the Philippines in 2015, the company is now a dominant player in the Southeast Asia e-commerce cashback market. Having established its presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan and, most recently, Australia, ShopBack is well on its way to becoming every online shopper’s top pick for a cashback site.

For more information about ShopBack, visit their page at www.shopback.ph or download the ShopBack app for free on the App Store or Google Play Store.