Shippers laud new SBITC container terminals

THANKS to the efficiency of new container terminals (NCT) 1 and 2 in the Subic Freeport Zone, the Subic Bay International Terminal Corp. (SBITC) has strengthened its partnership with various shipping lines and logistics companies based in Asia.

SBITC President Roberto Locsin listed some of the companies as Singapore-based MCC Transport, Hong Kong-based SITC International Holdings, and Taiwanese container transportation and shipping company Evergreen Line.

MCC Transport, a Singapore-based cargo-shipping specialist for the Maersk Group, the largest container-ship and supply-vessel operator in the world, has been utilizing SBITC terminals since December 2014.

In a statement, the company said the terminal has “become one of the key drivers in expanding our footprint in the Philippine market.”

It provides feeder services for a wide range of regional and global beneficial cargo owners and manages all Intra-Asia containerized cargo for the Maersk Group.

SITC, another leading shipping logistics company in the intra-Asia area, has also expanded its operations in the port due to its “efficiency and quality in cargo- and container-handling services.”

The Hong Kong-based company said in the same statement that the terminal “contributed to the company’s success in tapping the Filipino market by opening opportunities for their clients from Northern Luzon to lessen costs in delivering products to their target market.”

SITC shipped a significant volume of cargo last year and is now looking to expand its trade route this year in order to connect North and Central Luzon clients in Subic to major markets in Asia.

Evergreen Line, which has partnered with SBITC since April 2017, is looking to continue its engagement with the port.

“We are now focused on targeting our VIP clients to use Subic port and are also working on the second sling in Subic in 2018,” the company said in the same statement.

SBITC serves the industries within the free-port zone, as well as Northern and Central Luzon.

The Subic Bay Freeport Zone continues to be the preferred port in the business centers of Pampanga, Bataan, Clark and Tarlac, and has now included interisland Philippine barge service to connect customers from Palawan to Mindanao to the Visayas with a convenient transshipment port that has access to the rest of the world.

“We are committed to providing quality services to our partners and maintaining their trust. We want to help them reach potential customers in Northern and Central Luzon. SBITC is more than willing to work hand in hand with our partners in helping their clients tap the Filipino market,” Locsin said.

Aside from managing NCT 1 and 2, SBITC offers cargo-handling services for twenty-foot equivalent unit and forty-foot equivalent unit container vans, as well as 45-foot boxes for full container load and specialized cargo. It also offers a one-stop shop to facilitate the completion of all required documentation under one convenient location inside the terminal so that businesses can easily complete their transactions all within the free-port zone.

SBITC is a subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services Inc., the port company owned by billionaire Enrique K. Razon.