Sherwood Hills Golf Club: Still one of the best golf courses in the country

SHERWOOD Hills Golf Club had been a hideaway golf course for myself and a few of my Pinoy golfer friends over the years. It is very well run and always in tremendous condition. It is an awesome golf course with tremendous variety; enough to keep even the hardest core golfers thoroughly entertained. For the quality of golf on tap here, there are remarkably few golfers on the fairways.

A shame, really.

Sherwood Hills holds down a place in my top 5 golf courses in the country. We’re speaking just about the golf experience, nothing else. It’s a Jack Nicklaus signature course—one of only three in the country (the other two are at Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club) and is arguably his favorite and most memorable in the country. The story is now legend of how Nicklaus toured the property on the back of a truck and offered to cut his fee, just to make sure that he got to build the golf course.

Sherwood Hills is the quintessential minimalist golf course. Nicklaus could see the golf course just sitting there waiting to be uncovered. A minimum of earthmoving was required to uncover it, and what a gem it turned out to be. There are no ornate flower beds or other frills here. Sherwood hills is all about great golf and nothing but. Golf Digest has twice bestowed the club with their architectural award as the best golf course in the country. There are compelling reasons for it.

The golf course features some of the best par 4s in the country. They’re strong and most are long; from the tips only two are under 400 yards. They form the primary defense of the golf course. If you want to score well, you need to strike the ball well or play one of the forward tees. Your entire repertoire will be tested here.

The par 3s are a good mix of beauty and difficulty. Sixteen is one of most beautiful par 3s in the country, while two, played from the tips, is certainly one of the most difficult. The par 5s represent the best scoring opportunities—play them well, and a birdie isn’t an unreasonable expectation.

The fairways at the club play much tighter than others in the area. This was a route taken by the club early on given the water issues that plague all the Cavite golf clubs. This adds another degree of difficulty to playing Sherwood but also adds another dimension to playing here—it is one of just a few that encourages running the ball up onto the green from the fairway.

The greens are a delight. They are indubitably among the very best in the country. They are set at oblique angles to the fairway and demand a good strike to hold the ball. They are always quick and roll perfectly true. They are showing a bit of wear and some infestation by foreign grasses, but the club is prepared to address this.

They are planning to redo the greens and will replace the tifdwarf turf (that has played remarkably well over the years) with tifeagle, a micro-Bermuda that has become the preferred putting surface with the best golf clubs in the country. The club is currently testing the new turf on thirteen and if all goes well, they will proceed to work on the rest of the greens.

There is a tremendous diversity of the holes at Sherwood Hills. No two are even remotely like each other. Amazing given that Nicklaus saw all of this from the back of a flatbed truck. It is this variety that keeps us coming back. In the right condition, Sherwood Hills deserves every accolade heaped upon it.

There are so many memorable holes here that it is difficult to choose a favorite. The two shorter par fours are gems. Seven plays 388 yards from the gold tees and more important is the only hole on the golf course that rewards a draw. Nicklaus is famous for designing his courses for faders and this is what makes seven unique. A huge bunker guards the ideal landing area off the tee. Get out of position here and the chances of hitting the elevated green are remote.

Ten is the most beautiful hole on the golf course. Playing just 366 yards from the back tees; something other than a driver is appropriate off the tee because the lake on the left runs beyond the fairway and borders the left side of the slender green. A large bunker defends the right side of the green, lying in wait for those who cheat to that side.

The closing holes on both nines are the strongest on the golf course. Nine is the handicap one; 462 yards from the tips over two bodies of water to an elevated green. The green is the largest on the property; built to receive an approach shot from long distance.

Eighteen is about the same length but offers just one water hazard to deal with. The thing is that it comes right up to the fringe of the green. It’s going to take a lot of intestinal fortitude to go after that back left pin over the fat part of the lake.

If the golf is so good, then why are there so few golfers on Sherwood Hills’ fairways?

In a word, access.

When we first started playing Sherwood Hills, it was a 50-minute drive from Makati. Today the drive requires an hour and a half. It’s been enough to drive away all but the most dedicated golfers. There are many other golf courses within an hour of the city and while Sherwood Hills is superior to many of them, the time required to drive there and back are too much for most to bear.

It’s a few years off but salvation might be at hand in the form of the Calaex. An underconstruction expressway, the four-lane 47-kilometer-long (29 mi) expressway will connect Cavitex in Kawit, Cavite to Slex-Mamplasan Interchange and will cost an estimated P35.42 billion. When constructed, it is expected to ease the traffic in the Cavite-Laguna region, particularly in Aguinaldo Highway, Tagaytay-Santa Rosa Road and Governor’s Drive.

For the clubs deep into Cavite like Riviera, Eagle Ridge and Sherwood Hills, the completion of the Calaex can’t come too soon. The clubs are optimistic that the new expressway’s completion will bring golfers back to their fairways and chances are good that it will. After all these are some of the best courses in the country and it shouldn’t take much to convince golfers to shift some playing time their way.

This should be good news for us all. Kudos then to the current government and their build, build, build initiative. This is sure to jump-start provincial economies all over the country. These are exciting times for golf in the country.