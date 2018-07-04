SheForShe: France bats for women empowerment

TO arrive at a new perspective on key issues facing women, various sectors must help create a global network, build strengths of women throughout the Philippines, draw innovative and concrete action plans, and promote diversity in sharing.

These were the main points of contention during the “She For She” forum organized by the embassy of France in Manila on June 25, which recognized women supportive of their peers in different fields while it celebrated their rights and significant roles in the society.

The forum was led by the ambassador of France to the Philippines Nicolas Galey, who helped highlight women’s roles in the fields of art, environment, entrepreneurship, business and sciences. The French diplomat encapsulated that the event was “symbolic of women’s commitment.”

Galey cited a statistic in the 2017 Global Gender Gap Index that the Philippines ranked 10th out of 144 countries worldwide, which made the country the “most gender-equal country in Asia.”

He cautioned, however, that “it doesn’t mean everything is fine or granted, but nothing is final; this is why this forum aims to highlight the different efforts and initiatives of women in various fields.”

The forum carried out thematic debates on environment and sciences; reproductive health and sexuality; arts and creation; women livelihood; domestic violence; as well as sexual harassment.

Fight vs harassment

UNITED NATIONS Women’s Global Flagship Programme Initiative, Safe Cities and Safe Public Spaces National Program Officer Charisse Jordan lauded the Quezon City local government unit for pioneering the 2016 Gender and Development Code, an ordinance that imposes higher penalties on sexual harassment in public spaces.

Jordan commended the Quezon City local government unit: “That’s their local program, because that has been the main strategy of this global [undertaking]. It is locally-owned, evidence-based and policy-oriented,”

According to baseline studies conducted by the Global Initiatives, she said 3 out of 5 women experience sexual harassment at least once in their lifetime.

“One in 7 women experience it at least once a week, and the prevalence is higher in ages 18 to 24; however, one in two women did nothing after they experienced sexual harassment,” she said.

Jordan introduced the “4Rs” that the UN advocates in the fight against sexual harassment in public spaces: (1) recognize, (2) respond, (3) report and (4) reform.

In 2013 the World Health Organization declared that violence against women is a global health problem of epidemic proportions.

New perspective

GALEY said gender equality is not just a women’s issue, but one of human rights, as well. He opined that there is no exclusive approach on the different types of engagement that will bring women forward as actors of their own empowerment.

“We have to consider a new perspective that generates solutions,” the French envoy concluded.