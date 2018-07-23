Shed tough guy image, show more compassion, bishop urges Duterte

NO more profanities and more on public service.

This was the appeal of Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick S. Pabillo to President Duterte, whom he asked to finally shed his tough guy image and focus more on his duty as Chief Executive after his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday.

The prelate made the appeal during his 16-minute homily at a Mass held at the Saint Peter’s Parish in Commonwealth, Quezon City, for groups who joined demonstrations opposing the proposed Charter change.

Pabillo stressed the importance for government officials, including the President, to exercise humility and being reflective in performing their duties.

“God wants us to change our behavior to become fair, loving to your fellow men and humble to His will,” Pabillo said.

“Enough with the insults, cursing and accusing others…if he [Duterte] can’t stop with his cursing, then he does not deserve to become our leader,” he added.

Duterte is known for his invective-laden speeches, especially on issues which he feel strongly about. His Sona speeches are no exception.

“It is sad [that] his past statements lacked substance and focused on his arrogance,” Pabillo said.

Instead of such antics, Pabillo said Duterte should be more respectful to others and focus on the results of government’s programs, which would be beneficial to most Filipinos.

Pabillo said the President should address pressing issues, such as extrajudicial killings, illegal contractualization, welfare of displaced indigenous people and China’s harassment of Filipino fishermen.

Meanwhile, Pabillo urged the public not to be afraid in criticizing the government for its shortcomings.

“Let us not be afraid…of trolls and killers. If God is for us, who can be against us? Let us just be sure God with us,” Pabillo said.

The Mass celebrated by Pabillo was attended by representatives from marginalized sectors and other religious groups, including the Inglesia Filipina Independiente and United Church of Christ in the Philippines.

Also among the participants of the afternoon Eucharistic celebration was the Australian missionary Sr. Patricia Fox, who went to Saint Peter’s Parish after filing her appeal on the deportation order of the Bureau Immigration.