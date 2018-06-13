Shabu in condom, other ‘tricks’ keep drug trade alive in prison

THE problem of illegal drugs inside the New Bilibid Prisons (NBP) in Muntinlupa is still far from over, retired National Police chief and now Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa has admitted, while citing some gains from key jail reforms.

In an interview with the BusinessMirror, dela Rosa noted new strategies and personalities have emerged with regard to the drug trade inside the country’s main penitentiary. This, despite several reforms that were implemented to address the problem since he assumed as BuCor chief last month.

“We are eyeing a zero drug trade but, right now, I can’t say that it’s already zero drug transaction and drug use. It still exists inside the penitentiary,” dela Rosa admitted.

While the prison guards have already made it difficult for illegal drugs to be smuggled inside the NBP with the strict screening of visitors and the presence of members of the Special Action Force (SAF), dela Rosa said some people have found creative ways to bring in illegal drugs.

Advertisement

For instance, dela Rosa recounted, a lady visitor was caught with a condom inserted in her private part, containing a small amount of shabu.

“Our lady prison guard got suspicious so she was led to a private area and was asked to sit down. She saw the condom dangling from the visitor’s private part,” dela Rosa said.

He also received reports that some people were bold enough to throw small packs of shabu over the perimeter wall of the maximum security compound using a sling shot.

The said strategy, he said, was discovered during a routine patrol of the jail guards, who noticed contraband, such as packs of cigarettes, on the ground near the maximum security compound’s perimeter wall.

“If they could throw cigarette packs over the wall, how much more shabu in small packs?” dela Rosa wondered aloud.

While he has ordered strict security around the wall of the maximum security compound, he believes that closing the road adjacent to walls would be the permanent solution.

However, dela Rosa admitted that the plan would not be feasible at the moment since the road is being used by residents living at the back of the NBP. Dela Rosa also ordered continuous surveillance on several personalities at the maximum security compound who have reportedly taken over drug operations inside the penitentiary, following the transfer of all well-known illegal-drug operators to the NBP’s Building 14.

Besides the strict screening of prison visitors, dela Rosa imposed a lights-off policy at the maximum security compound from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. He said the lights-off policy would deter drug transactions and other illegal activities which usually happen at night time.

Dela Rosa said that since the measure was implemented, there has been no single incident of violence inside the maximum security compound.

Expensive jeans a ‘treat’ to self

Meanwhile, dela Rosa also defended his choice of luxurious True Religion brands for his casual outfits, saying that he was only giving himself a treat, considering that he had worked so hard while in the police service and got almost P14 million as retirement pay.

Dela Rosa’s photo wearing True Religion jeans earlier went viral as netizens pointed out that an original pair of True Religion jeans is priced at around P25,000.

“I think I am allowed to buy this brand. In fairness, I received P14 million, almost P14 million [in] retirement pay. So I think it’s about time to pamper myself,” dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa on Tuesday visited a True Religion branch at Conrad Hotel in Pasay City, where he bought several garments which were offered on sale for up to 70 percent.

“This brand depicts my personality, rugged decorum,” de la Rosa said.