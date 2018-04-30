Sewer-line ‘violators’ chide DENR for releasing ‘faulty’ list

A number of resort owners on the now-shuttered Boracay Island point to the discrepancies in the government’s list of establishments said to be not connected to the main sewer line.

The business owners and representatives question why they are on the list of violators that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has released, when the sewer line hasn’t reached their area yet, or they have already submitted the required documents and certifications to the agency.

Shangri-La Resort and Spa Boracay, as well as its staff quarters, for instance, were issued notices of violation. (See “Severe penalties, fines face 186 Boracay businesses not connected to sewer lines,” in the BusinessMirror, April 28, 2018.) The resort, however, is in Barangay Yapak, an area still unserviced by the Boracay Island Water Co. (BIWC).

In a Viber message to the BusinessMirror, Shangri-La Boracay’s Spokesman Mica Cordero said, while she has no information if the resort has received a notice of violation (NOV), “we [operate] our own STP [sewage-treatment plant] with permits.”

Other resorts served NOVs are, likewise, in Barangay Yapak, such as Hotel Soffia, Alta Vista de Boracay, Zoe Mei Resort, and Boracay Eco-Village Resort and Convention Corp.

Archie Po, owner of Hotel Soffia, said “we’re on a hill, so the sewer line has yet to reach us. What we do is recycle our wastes into our own leaching field, which produces fertilizer. We use this to grow the plants in our garden.”

BIWC has already started on its sewage-expansion project, which will cover Barangay Yapak, such that by 2022, the company’s sewerage service is expected to cover the entire island of Boracay. The Ayala Group and state-owned Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, the infrastructure arm of the Department of Tourism, own BIWC.

In a separate interview, Edd Fuentes, owner of the Sun Villas Resort and Spa Beachfront and Restaurant, said, “three DENR teams went [to the resort] on separate occasions and were given copies of our certification of sewer connection from the BIWC.”

The certification issued on March 14, 2018, a copy of which was provided the BusinessMirror, said: “This is to certify that Sun Village Resort Central-1/The Sun Villa Beachfront with BIWC account no. 500***** located at Station 1, Barangay Balabag, Boracay Island, Malay, Aklan, is connected to the sewerage system of Boracay Island Water Company.” (Account number hidden to protect the resort.) The certification was issued by Eduardo S. de la Cruz Jr., BIWC Used Network manager, and noted by Carlito A. Magro Jr., Business Zone Manager, Balabag DMZ.

When he first saw his resort on the list of violators, which earlier circulated on the island, “we complained but was told to send a letter to Iloilo [DENR regional office], and so we did. OK na raw, they [inspection team] said. But we never even got a letter from them [DENR 6] acknowledging receipt of our letter.” The notation on DENR’s list for Sun Villa said, “not connected without DP [discharge permit]. For further evaluation prior to issuance of NOV.”

Djila Weinbrenner, owner and proprietor of The Lazy Dog Bed and Breakfast also said her establishment “has been connected to the sewer line since it became available five years ago. We were the first one in our area. When this list came out three weeks ago, I immediately went to the DENR to clarify the alleged violation. DENR asked us to request for a new certificate of connection from the BIWC, of which we have complied and submitted. The DENR officers I spoke with at the EMB [Environment and Management Bureau] office in Manoc-Manoc said that should be enough to clear us from the list. We have all the documents to prove it.”

Said list notes the resort is “not connected, without DP. For further evaluation prior to the issuance of NOV.” Weinbrenner retorted in Filipino, “they’re taking a long time to validate.”

She added, “It’s unacceptable to be included in this list, being an establishment that fully complies to regulations and has never asked for favors and shortcuts.” The DENR list is the latest as of April 27, 2018.

In a related matter, Fuentes wondered why resorts need two permits from the DENR to run a generator. “We already paid P2,203 for the permit to operate the genset. Then another team comes by to inspect, and we were told we would have to pay the same amount for the permit to discharge [air coming from the genset]! Why didn’t they tell us before and why do we need two permits?”

He added, “I’ve always said I welcome the rehabilitation of Boracay; it’s about time this happened. But I wish they just conducted it more orderly. It’s obvious these inspection teams, all from the DENR, are not talking to each other. Neither are they updating their head office.”