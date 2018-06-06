Series of power interruptions in Boracay for six months

Boracay Island, Aklan- Residents and stakeholders in Boracay should expect a series of power interruptions in five months according to the Aklan Electric Cooperative (AKELCO).

Engr. Joel Martinez, assistant general manager for engineering said that the series of power interruptions is caused by the ongoing rehabilitation of this resort island.

The Department of Public Works and Highways is currently undergoing road widening project in this resort island. Because of this, the AKELCO will also have to transfer its electric poles and distribution lines.

Aside from AKELCO, cable television providers and telecommunication facilities will also do a series of line transfers.

Sources said that telecommunication facilities and cable TV firms will place their lines underground while that of AKELCO will still be kept on poles.

“Based on our data, in Boracay we have an over all 881 electrical posts. Some 471 of which will be transferred to nearby locations. The replacement of posts will run along the stretch of 20 kilometers from 39.84 kilometers of line. Around 218 units of transformers will also be transferred including 3,500 meters of electric meters,” Martinez said.

The AKELCO management has already started giving out public advisories in this resort island regarding place and length of time of power interruptions.

Martinez said the AKELCO has plans of placing its distribution lines underground but they have no funds at the moment.