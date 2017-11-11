Sereno’s SC colleagues ready to testify

WHILE Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno has vowed not to relinquish her post without a fight, some of her fellow justices in the Supreme Court (SC) are now “preparing and raring” to testify against the chief magistrate in the impending impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives, a court insider privy to the sentiments of most of the stakeholders in the Judiciary has revealed.

The source, who sought anonymity, said these justices are ready to testify even right from the start of the impeachment proceedings.

“Yes, some of them are now prepared to testify,” the source said.

When asked what part of the impeachment the justices would testify, the source said, “Sa simula pa lang [Even from the start].”

Among the SC justices initially being considered by the House of Representatives to be requested to testify as resource persons are Associate Justices Teresita J. Leonardo-de Castro, Mariano C. del Castillo, Francis H. Jardeleza, Noel G. Tijam and Andres B. Reyes Jr.

The House Committee on Justice has already voted to declare that there was sufficient ground to proceed with the impeachment proceedings filed by lawyer Larry Gadon.

Gadon’s complaint, endorsed by 25 House members, accused Sereno of culpable violation of the Constitution, corruption, other high crimes and betrayal of public trust.

Gadon claimed that Sereno did not declare in her sworn Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net worth (SALN) the “exorbitant lawyer’s fees” of $745,000, or P37 million, which she received from the Philippine government.

Gadon said the issue of SALN declaration is the strongest case presented against Sereno.

The complaint also alleged that Sereno committed corruption when she, among other things, used public funds to: 1) finance her extravagant and lavish lifestyle by ordering the purchase of a brand-new luxurious Toyota Land Cruiser 2017 model as her personal vehicle, amounting to more than P5 million; 2) stay in opulent hotels when attending conferences in the country and abroad.

As to the alleged acts constituting high crimes, Gadon accused Sereno, among other things, of obstruction of justice by ordering Muntinlupa judges not to issue warrants of arrest against detained Sen. Leila M. de Lima in connection with her drug cases, failure to report her high attorney’s fees and pay the appropriate taxes, among others.

On betrayal of public trust, the complaint alleged that, among other things, Sereno hired an information-technology consultant with an excessive compensation without public bidding; sent a strongly worded but misplaced reply to President Duterte on the judges linked to drugs, thereby, inviting a head-on collision between the presidency and the Judiciary; and prevented the Court of Appeals justices to do a courtesy call on President Duterte.

But Sereno’s lawyer Carlo Cruz said not even one of the allegations in the complaint is an impeachable offense.

In regard to the purchase of the Land Cruiser, Sereno’s spokesman, lawyer Jose Deinla, justified that it was for security reasons.

“The Land Cruiser was not bought because she wanted to look like a doña or to act like a rich woman, it was bought to serve as a security vehicle,” he said.

Stability in Judiciary

The Court insider said most of the justices believe that Sereno’s ouster would bring back normalcy anew in the Judiciary.

The source explained that former President Benigno S. Aquino III disregarded seniority in appointing Sereno as chief magistrate in 2012, in lieu of the late Chief Justice Renato C. Corona, who was ousted from his post.

Sereno, who is now 57 years old, still has 13 years to serve as Chief Justice until her retirement age of 70.

Succession scenario

IN case Sereno is found guilty of the accusations against her and removed from her post, the source said the President may choose from the most senior magistrates in the SC.

“This will rectify the harm inflicted by Aquino, who destroyed the Judiciary, and bring back stability to the SC,” the source said.

Among the most senior justices in the SC are Associate Justices Antonio T. Carpio, Presbitero J. Velasco Jr., Teresita Leonardo-de Castro, Diosdado M. Peralta and Lucas P. Bersamin, who were appointed to the Supreme Court during the term of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Under the law, once the position of Chief Justice becomes vacant, the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) should immediately come up with a short list from where Duterte would choose.

“If President Duterte chooses one of the incumbents, then another vacancy arises,” the source said.

The JBC is a constitutional body that submits to the President nominees for all members of the Judiciary, the Ombudsman, all deputy Ombudsman, special prosecutor, and the chairman and regular members of the Legal Education Board.