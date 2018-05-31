‘Sereno’s ouster could open floodgates to similar attacks’

AN international organization of judges, lawyers and academicians on Thursday expressed concern over the ouster of Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno through a quo warranto petition, which has contributed to the “overall deterioration” of the rule of law in the country.

In a statement released to the media, the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) said Sereno’s removal through a ruling by a “sharply divided” Court would reinforce the perception that government institutions in the country are failing to safeguard the rule of law.

“Preserving the independence of the judiciary in the Philippines is crucial at a time when the government is credibly alleged to have been engaged in widespread and systematic human rights violations, amounting to crimes under international law,” the ICJ said.

The ICJ through its Asia Pacific Director Frederick Rawski noted that Sereno’s ouster came after a series of public statements made by President Duterte criticizing the top magistrate and even calling her as his enemy.

“Given the perception of political interference and the potential impact of this case on the credibility of the judiciary as a whole, it is imperative that the Court swiftly and fairly consider the Chief Justice’s motion for reconsideration,” it said.

In seeking the Court’s reconsideration of its May 11 decision, Sereno urged her fellow magistrates “to do what is right and just” with regard to her case.

She also sought the mandatory inhibition of the six magistrates whom she accused of being biased against her.

Sereno said the Court has no power to oust an impeachable officer as the Constitution vested such power only to Congress.

“Basic, fundamental and longstanding constitutional and legal rules and principles, and settled judicial precedents were ignored, set aside and reversed by the majority decision to achieve one end—the disqualification and ouster of the Chief Justice,” she said.

The ICJ also warned that the May 11 ruling could open the floodgates to similar attacks, not only against members of the court but also to members of other bodies such as the Commission on Human Rights.

It called on the SC to “ensure that any proceedings are conducted in line with the highest standards of judicial ethics, as reflected in the international standards such as the Bangalore Principles of Judicial Conduct.”

It also reminded the Philippine government that under international standards – including the UN Basic Principles on the Independence of the Judiciary – the judiciary, including individual judges, must be able to conduct itself without “improper influences, inducements, pressures, threats or interferences, direct or indirect… for any reason.”