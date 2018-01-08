Sereno sees renewed smear campaign with resumption of impeach hearings

THE camp of embattled Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno on Monday said they are bracing for an intensified “smear” drive against the chief magistrate, as the House of Representatives prepares for the resumption of the impeachment proceedings against her.

Lawyer Jojo Lacanilao, one of Sereno’s spokesmen, even insisted that the report about the 10 justices testifying at the impeachment hearing was part of a “psywar campaign” to condition the mind of the public that the Chief Justice is losing support from her fellow magistrates in the SC.

“Again, this is part and parcel of a propaganda designed to project that the Chief Justice does not enjoy the support of her colleagues in the Supreme Court, which is actually not the case,” he said.

Lacanilao added it would be premature and unfair to conclude that the said justices who were invited to the impeachment hearing would testify against her.

Three sitting magistrates—Associate Justices Teresita Leonardo de Castro, Francis Jardeleza and Noel Tijam—have already appeared before the House Committee on Justice.

Invitations have been sent to Senior Associate Justices Antonio Carpio, Samuel Martires and Mariano del Castillo.

“Given the possible nature of their testimonies, it is unfair to conclude that the justices who are invited to the coming hearings are testifying against the Chief Justice,” Lacanilao said.

Lacanilao noted that Carpio, for instance, is expected to testify on the allegation that Sereno manipulated the short-list of the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) to exclude then-Solicitor General Jardeleza.

It was Carpio who complained about Jardeleza’s deletion of the Itu Aba discussions in the Philippine submissions to the United Nations tribunal that heard and decided the arbitration case filed by the Philippines against China over the issue of West Philippine Sea.

Carpio’s main contention was that Jardeleza had seriously compromised the Philippine interests in deleting the country’s position that Itu Aba is not an island but a rock. If the arbitral tribunal did not rule on this, Itu Aba would be the basis for China to encroach on Philippine territory.

Jardeleza’s stand on the issue gave Sereno, as JBC ex-officio chairman, reasonable grounds to doubt his integrity and moral fitness to become a member of the highest court of the land.

Likewise, Lacanilao said del Castillo has been invited to explain why the High Court purchased a security vehicle for the Chief Justice since he was the one who recommended to the en banc the purchase of the vehicle.

Martires, on the other hand, will testify merely on his decision in the case involving the grant of survivorship benefits to spouses of deceased justices and judges, where the Chief Justice voted with him.

Lacanilao pointed out that not a single impeachable offense was proven during the hearings despite the participation of four incumbent and retired Supreme Court justices .

“We expect her detractors to intensify their smear campaign against the Chief Justice to cover up for the fatally defective impeachment case. It is our position that if there is a strong case against the Chief Justice, it should have long been elevated to the Senate for trial,” Lacanilao said.

“Not even the testimonies of the justices, which pertain to differences in opinion with respect to internal processes of the Supreme Court, were enough to prove that the Chief Justice committed an impeachable offense that would warrant her removal from office,” he added.

Sereno’s camp also criticized House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez for making it appear that it was Sereno’s choice not to participate in the impeachment proceedings.

“We have to remember that the Chief Justice accepted the invitation of the committee to attend the hearings through her counsel, which is her right under their own rules and the Constitution, but the committee did not allow her to be represented by her counsels of choice and to cross examine the complainant and the witnesses through her lawyers,” Lacanilao said.