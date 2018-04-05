Sereno seeks inhibition of 4 magistrates in quo warranto proceedings against her

EMBATTLED Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno on Thursday filed a motion before the Supreme Court (SC) that seeks the inhibition of four magistrates from participating in the deliberation and resolution of the quo warranto petition filed against her by the Office of the Solicitor General, which seeks to nullify her appointment to the post.

Sereno said Associate Justice S. Diosdado M. Peralta, Lucas P. Bersamin, Francis H. Jardeleza and Noel G. Tijam should recuse themselves from the quo warranto petition for being biased against her.

The four associate justices testified in the impeachment proceedings conducted by the House of the Representatives Committee on Justice against Sereno.

The four justices were also seen participating in the so-called Red Monday protest in the SC that called for Sereno’s resignation.

Sereno insisted that their refusal to inhibit from the case would constitute “a willful and intentional violation” of her constitutional right to due process.



