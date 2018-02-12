‘Sereno failed to submit SALN to JBC during 2012 Chief Justice vetting’

Two Supreme Court (SC) justices on Monday said Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno should have been disqualified to assume her post from day one for her alleged failure to submit her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) to the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC).

At the resumption of the hearing of the House Committee on Justice, Senior SC Justices Diosdado Peralta and Teresita Leonardo de Castro also said Sereno’s application for the top judiciary post in 2012 should have been rejected when she failed to submit her SALN.

De Castro, who also applied for the position of chief justice, said the JBC committed “grave injustice” to the candidates for chief justice when Sereno was included in the nominees, despite failing to comply with the SALN submission.

“There was a grave injustice done to the applicants because of what they did to Sereno at that time,” de Castro said.

She added they were not informed that Sereno had allegedly failed to submit her most recent SALNs for the past 10 years as required of all candidates for the position.

“The submission of the SALN is very important. Why is it the JBC allowed the inclusion of then-Associate Justice Sereno in the applicants to be interviewed? She should have been excluded in the interview but she was interviewed,” de Castro said.

“A great injustice was done to us—the other candidates or the other applicants—for the position of chief justice,” de Castro added.

During the previous impeachment proceedings, it was discovered that Sereno allegedly only filed SALNs for the years 1998, 2002 and 2006 during her tenure as law professor at the University of the Philippines (UP) College of Law from 1986 up to 2006. Sereno allegedly failed to submit her SALNs 17 times.

De Castro, however, admitted Sereno sent a letter to the JBC, stating that she cannot submit any of her SALNs when she was a professor at the UP.

Moreover, Peralta, who presided over the JBC proceedings for the nominees for the position vacated by impeached Chief Justice Renato Corona, said the July 20, 2012, letter of Sereno asking for exemption to the submission of SALN was not presented to the council en banc.

“The letter of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno dated July 23, 2012, was never presented to the Judicial [and Bar Council] en banc for discussion. I think the minutes will bear that out. Likewise, the certificate of clearance attached to the said letter was not also included for deliberation in the JBC en banc when we considered the candidates for voting,” Peralta said.

“If the requirements are not complete then the application should not have been admitted or accepted,” Peralta added.

Peralta said that had he known about the letter he would object against the selection of Sereno as chief justice because that is a clear deviation from the rules requiring all applicants to the position to submit their SALNs to the JBC.

“In this particular case, the chief justice was requesting for her inclusion from that requirement,” Peralta said.

De Castro also said the opening for the position of chief justice came about because Corona was impeached for failure to include his dollar account in his SALN and so the JBC became strict with its requirements.

For his part, Rep. Vicente S.E. Veloso of the Third District of Leyte opined that Sereno’s appointment is invalid from the start for her failure to comply with the JBC requirements.

“Lumalabas talaga ngayon that the appointment of Sereno was void from the beginning [It now appears that Sereno’s appointment as chief justice is void from the start],” he said. He added it may not even be necessary to impeach Sereno to remove her from office.

Initially, the JBC required candidates for the position to submit all their SALNs, but later trimmed the requirement for only 10 years from those who came from government service.

Lawyer Annaliza Capacite, regular member of JBC, confirmed that four other senior SC members who applied for the seat vacated by Corona complied with the JBC requirement: Justice Antonio Carpio submitted 14 SALNs; Justice de Castro, 15; Justice Presbitero Velasco Jr., 19; and Justice Arturo Brion, 10.

Another SC justice who applied for the post, Justice Roberto Abad, submitted only his SALN for seven years because he left government service for almost a decade before he was appointed to the SC.

Capacite admitted that it was the JBC executive committee, composed of the regular members, that recommended to the council en banc some 20 candidate, including Sereno, to be considered for the then vacant post of chief justice.

She said that one of the JBC members, Sen. Francis G. Escudero, suggested that the rules on SALN be relaxed and that an “attempt to comply” could be considered substantial compliance.

However, de Castro added the JBC announcement for the post clearly indicates that the submission of SALN for at least 10 years, from those coming from government service, is the minimum required for substantial compliance to the requirement.