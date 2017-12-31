Sensational comeback

By Janie McCauley | The Associated Press

OAKLAND, California—Stephen Curry made a sensational return from injury by scoring 38 points with a season-high 10 three-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 141-128, last Saturday night.

Curry shot 13 for 17 and 10 of 13 from deep in 26 minutes for his ninth 30-point game this season after missing 11 games with a sprained right ankle. His mere presence brought an energy to the Warriors and all of Oracle Arena, and he spent much of the fourth quarter pacing, gesturing in delight while cheering his teammates with a towel draped over his head.

Kevin Durant added 20 points, nine assists and five rebounds, and Klay Thompson scored 21 points as the Warriors wrapped up nearly three weeks at home in California. Zaza Pachulia scored a season-best 17 points and also had eight rebounds and six assists.

Marc Gasol led six Memphis players in double figures with 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting.

With his parents, wife and two daughters in attendance, Curry got his first points on a layup at 10:27 that put the Warriors out front 7-0 and led to a Memphis timeout. He hit a three-pointer at 9:52 before Memphis scored its first points.

Curry received roars from the sellout crowd during pregame introductions, and Durant threw his right arm into the air to cheer his pal’s comeback.

Curry pounded his chest after a three-pointer late in the second that put the Warriors up 64-57.

In the game’s closing minutes, he hit a three-pointer, held his follow-through and jubilantly hopped up and down on his left foot. This marked Curry’s ninth career game with 10 or more 3s, most by any player in National Basketball Association history.

“Sometimes the absence of a month of basketball gives you a little more excitement and energy, and I know he feels that way and it’ll probably do the same thing with our crowd and with our team, too,” Coach Steve Kerr said before the game.

Curry was all smiles during pregame warmups. He hoisted his signature tunnel shot, signed a few quick autographs when daughter Riley arrived to greet him and briefly held his arm around her before turning around to do his customary hallway sprint. His little girl cleared the way, and off her dad went to the locker room.

“Solid,” Curry said with a grin of his sprint.

He’s healthy at last—and it showed immediately.

Kerr had hoped to play his two-time MVP 20 to 25 minutes, and Curry conferred with the coaching staff during a timeout with 4:36 left in the third before staying in the game to hit another 3 just 30 seconds later. Curry sat down to cheers with 2:55 left in the third his team up 103-87.

Memphis lost 97-84 on December 20, then watched the Warriors match their season high for points in a half this season by leading 78-67 at the break.

Draymond Green was ejected with 9:45 left in the second quarter after a second technical foul in a 43-second span. Both were for arguing.

The emotional forward has been ejected twice this season. Green had five assists and three points in 10 minutes.

In New Orleans Jarrett Jack figured the Pelicans’ defense was more concerned with Kristaps Porzingis than with him.

Porzingis had just scored seven consecutive points to help the New York Knicks forge a tie with New Orleans in the final minute. With the Knicks looking to take the lead, Jack knew what to do.

He found an opening between Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, drew a foul from Jrue Holiday and made two free throws with nine seconds left to lead New York past New Orleans, 105-103, last Saturday night.

“KP had just hit a couple of shots, so I knew they weren’t leaving him,” said Jack, a former Pelican. “That left me with a nice lane to drive toward the basket. I made an aggressive play, got fouled and did my job by knocking down two free throws.”

Jack’s play completed a comeback from an eight-point deficit in the final three minutes. He finished with 15 points, scoring 13 in 17 minutes of second-half action after scoring two in the first half.

“That’s why they have two halves in this game,” Jarrett said.

The Pelicans had a chance to tie or win at the end, but Davis, who had 31 points and nine rebounds, missed a three-pointer just before the buzzer.

“That was one of the options,” Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry said of the final play. “We know we didn’t need a three, but if the three was available to us, we were going to shoot it. It was a great shot. We just didn’t knock it in, but I’ll take that shot any time of the day.”

Cousins had 29 points and 19 rebounds, Holiday scored 13 and E’Twaun Moore had 12.

“You have to close out a game like that,” Gentry said. “We had every opportunity to do it, and they did it. We didn’t and they did. They came back and made some shots.”

Holiday began the fourth-quarter scoring with a three-point play that started an 8-0 New Orleans run, giving the Pelicans an 86-79 lead.

Frank Ntilikina started an 8-2 run that got the Knicks within 88-87 midway through the fourth.

“We missed a lot of open shots in the beginning of the fourth quarter, must have had five or six in a row we couldn’t make and at the end we got down by eight,” Knicks Coach Jeff Hornacek said. “The team kept their poise and they made the plays. They didn’t try to do anything they were incapable of doing.”

The Knicks led by 11 at halftime, but Davis led a surge in the third quarter. He scored 14 points, including seven straight, as New Orleans got within 75-71. Holiday’s three-pointer helped the Pelicans get within 79-78 after three quarters.

The New York bench outscored the New Orleans reserves 23-8 in the second quarter, and the Knicks led, 56-45, at halftime.