Senators wont back no-el, Sotto assures

Senate leaders assured Wednesday Senators will not be railroaded into supporting early passage of controversial House bills changing the 1987 Charter leading to term extensions and the controversial higher tax impositions under the so-called TRAIN 2, also known as the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion.

Allaying fears sparked by reports Charter changes are in the works to shift to a federal system of government paving the way for the installation of newly installed Speaker Gloria Arroyo as Prime Minister, Senate President Vicente Sotto III also debunked speculations cancelling 2019 elections effectively extending terms of incumbent officials.

Senate President Sotto III squelched speculations the Senators will also be rushed into supporting a House-initiated a no-election scenario leading to term extensions.

“Well, we cannot blame the members of the Senate, not because of her (Arroyo) track record but because of past experiences,” Sotto told reporters. “Perhaps, but again as agreed, we will take up the bills that come from the House, and hopefully they will take up the bills that come from the Senate. What is good for the country and good for the majority, we will support.”

Sotto added he already assured concerned Senators the Senate leadership will not succumb, even if the House step up pressure to tinker with the Charter to lift term limits.

“I told my [Senate] colleagues and they support me. I said: “My idol is named Stonewall Jackson,” Senate President Sotto added

On learning that Speaker Arroyo also assured she would not support a no 2019 election scenario, Sotto told Senate reporters: “That’s good, if that is the case, because [that is the stand of] the majority of the members of the Senate… or let me amend myself – the entire Senate is not going to support a no-election scenario in 2019, no matter who the Speaker is.”