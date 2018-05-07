Senators set China missile probe at WPS

By Butch Fernandez & Jovee Marie N. dela Cruz

SENATORS are setting the stage for a full-blown inquiry into the reported Chinese missile installation within the West Philippine Sea (WPS) territories, even as they acknowledged the Duterte administration’s friendly ties with mainland China.

Sen. Antonio F. Trillanes IV confirmed on Monday he was finalizing the resolution that

would authorize the Senate committees to summon Executive officials to testify and update senators on China’s “militarization” of the WPS.

Senate Resolution 722 filed by Trillanes specifically asked the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, chaired by Sen. Gregorio B. Honasan II, to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on China’s installation of missile systems on three fortified outposts in the Spratly Islands, which is being claimed by the Philippines, “with the end in view of asserting the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensuring that this militarization by China does not pose any threat to the Philippines’s defense and security.”

‘Poor action’

At the House of Representatives, meanwhile, Rep. Edcel C. Lagman of the First District of Albay said Duterte’s poor action against the recent move of Beijing is “grossly unpatriotic and gravely disheartening.”

“President Duterte’s inordinately lame response to China’s alarming missile buildup in the West Philippine Sea is grossly unpatriotic and gravely disheartening,” Lagman said.

He added the President’s “pathetic response” is consistent with his erratic decision to shelve any discussion with China on the verdict by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague in favor of the Philippines and against China’s adverse claims over West Philippine Sea.



Alarmed

Trillanes also deplored the Duterte administration’s seeming indifference to China’s blatant militarization of Philippine territory. “We, as a nation, should be alarmed by China’s militarization of the WPS. However, Duterte continues to invite China in by being its lapdog,” he said.

In a news statement released later in the day, Trillanes suggested that “now is the time for [the] Philippine Government to invoke its Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement [Edca]with the United States.”

“Militarily, in the short term, we should fast-track the implementation of the Edca, and encourage freedom of navigation patrols by the US and other allies,” the senator said.

“In the medium term, we should strengthen our security alliances with the US, Japan, Australia and the Asean, and continue our Armed Forces of the Philippines modernization.”

Trillanes proposed that Philippine officials concerned should “diplomatically…reassert our victory in the international Arbitral Tribunal. At the same time, the senator added, “We should also initiate a regional security summit to raise international awareness on the WPS situation.”

He noted that Philippine ships, “whether commercial or navy ships,” that sail through the area may be in danger from the Chinese missile systems and may trigger a “misencounter.”

Trillanes recalled that as a former Navy officer, he used to join naval patrols in the Philippines’s exclusive econimic zone. “Now they are no longer allowed to do that under this administration.”

It was earlier reported by the news media outfit Consumer News and Business Channel that China installed anti-ship cruise missiles and surface-to-air missile systems on three fortified outposts at Fiery Cross Reef (Kagitingan Reef),

Subi Reef and Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands claimed by

the Philippines.

The resolution noted that based on US intelligence report, the Chinese missiles were “moved to the outposts in the Spratlys within the past 30 days.”

It added that the anti-ship cruise missiles (also called YJ-12B), can hit surface vessels within 295 nautical miles of the reefs.

“Meanwhile, the surface-to-air missile system, called the HQ-9B, can target drones, aircraft and cruise missiles within 160 nautical miles,” the Trillanes resolution stated.

Apart from military installations, the resolution added that “China’s extensive reclamation in the disputed territories also included airstrips, which have been recently utilized when China deployed advance fighter jets to the West Philippine Sea.”

Occupation

“Duterte’s undue and suspicious policy of accommodation, if not subservience, to China has resulted to a virtual forfeiture by the Philippines of the favorable arbitral award and has condoned China’s continued illegal occupation and militarization of the strategic areas,” Lagman continued.

Instead of immediately ordering the filing of a diplomatic protest and instituting other viable options against China under international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos), Lagman said the President is banking on China’s alleged promise of protecting the Philippine.

“How can a military trespasser on Philippine territory profess to protect our country and against whom, when China itself is the aggressor?” Lagman asked.

“No less than China has not denied validated reports that it has deployed anti-ship and ground-to-air missiles on three reefs in the Spratly Islands which are mostly within Philippine territory,” he said.

War

Meanwhile, Party-list Rep. Carlos Isagani T. Zarate of Bayan Muna said the Philippines country is in “danger of becoming a theater of war between the US and China as troops and war materiel of the two competing imperialist powers are within striking distance of each other within Philippine territory.”

Zarate issued a separate statement as the Armed Forces of the Philippines has imposed media ban on the coverage of joint military field exercises with the US in the 34th Balikatan exercises in Zambales and Tarlac following reports that China has installed missile systems in the areas it occupied in the West Philippine Sea.

“This is a very difficult and worrisome situation where the Philippines is stuck between a rock and wall, especially with the intensifying Sino-American economic, military and political rivalry. With the Visiting Forces Agreement and the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement with the US, the Philippines essentially became a US military base and can be targeted by China,” Zarate said.

“It is gravely wrong and not reassuring for Malacañang to say that the missiles are not pointed at the Philippines. It is not a sound foreign policy to play one superpower against another, especially if both of them are in your territory. It is our country and people who will suffer not them,” he added.

Zarate said it would be best to rescind all the treaties, like the US Military Defense Treaty and Edca, as these only make us magnet for attacks.