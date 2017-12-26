Senators probing hazing death unfazed by SC order

THE Senate’s conduct of inquiries in aid of legislation—a key plank of its work—will not be dampened by a Supreme Court order for the interim release of Aegis Juris fratman Arvin Balag from the Senate premises, where he was consigned in October following what senators deemed as behavior in contempt of the chamber.

Senate President Aquilino L. Pimentel III is confident the power to investigate will not be crimped by the SC, replying “no” to a query by the BusinessMirror on whether the Supreme Court resolution—received on December 21 by his office—would dampen the work of legislative investigation, given its impact on a key tool of such mandate: the power to cite persons in contempt and order their detention.

Meanwhile, senators queried by the BusinessMirror appeared to tread cautiously on the Balag case, given the sensitivity of an issue affecting its relations with the Judiciary. They, however, expressed firm conviction that such case would not limit their zeal to continue conducting inquiries in aid of legislation, given the many urgent controversies the Senate tackled this year, several of which will spill over into 2018.

Balag, leader of the Aegis Juris fraternity blamed for the hazing death of University of Santo Tomas law student Horatio “Atio” del Castillo IV, had petitioned the SC on October 25 after the senators at a joint inquiry on the del Castillo case ordered him detained in Senate premises for being uncooperative. He repeatedly invoked his right against self-incrimination even when plied with simple questions of established points of fact.

The SC merely ordered Balag’s “interim release,” indicating that the legal battle over his case is far from over. Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson Sr., chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs—the lead panel—indicated as much, when he explained last Thursday that they simply wanted to avoid any constitutional crisis during the holidays, even though they viewed the SC order as an infringement on the powers of a coequal branch.

“While we reserve our right to invoke the inherent power of the Senate [and Congress] to compel witnesses and resource persons to testify in our inquires in aid of legislation as provided for under our rules and anchored on Section 21, Article VI of the Constitution, we opted in the meantime to respect and comply with the SC resolution ordering the interim release of Balag even before its final ruling on the main case,” Lacson said.

“We did so, all in the spirit of Christmas, not to mention our desire to avoid a constitutional crisis during this holiday season,” Lacson stressed.

However, he quickly added: “Having said that, there is no saying that we are about ready to give up the rights of the legislature, being a coequal branch of government. We will tackle this issue at the proper time as a collegial body.”

For his part, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto, when asked if he thought the SC order would dampen legislative inquiries because it seems to dilute the Senate’s contempt powers replied: “Not necessarily.” Recto added, however, that the “Senate should use its contempt powers sparingly,” in order to avoid discouraging people from heeding its invitations to hearings.

Majority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III weighed in favor of Lacson’s stand to release Balag in the interim—as the SC en banc resolution dictated—but to question the matter after the holidays.

“Okay, I’ll support Ping [Lacson],” Sotto told the BusinessMirror in a text message.

Minority Sen. Francis N. Pangilinan, a lawyer, declined to comment for the meantime but said he would study the matter over the holidays.

Similarly, Sen. Richard J. Gordon, whose committees (Blue Ribbon and Justice and Human Rights) account for most of the major legislative investigations, sought more time to weigh the implications of the en banc resolution freeing Balag in the interim.

While most members of the Blue Ribbon and the Public Order committees attended the Atio del Castillo hazing-death inquiry, it was Lacson and Gordon who asked Aegis Juris fraternity members some of the most pointed questions. At one point, an exasperated Sen. Grace Poe noted how Balag was routinely invoking his right against self-incrimination to block the inquiry.

SC resolution

The SC resolution was in response to Balag’s urgent petition of October 25; and his comments of November 28 in the case of GR 234608 (Arvin R. Balag v. Senate of the Philippines, Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, Committee on Justice and Human Rights, Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, and MGen. Jose V. Balajadia, the Senate sergeant at arms). The en banc resolution directed Balag’s “immediate release” but pending resolution of the petition he filed in court, questioning his detention.

‘Legislative probes indispensable’

Earlier, Gordon had stoutly defended the Senate’s power to investigate, saying it was an “indispensable” tool for democracy and good governance and provides senators the proper context with which to frame or amend legislation.

Gordon himself had tangled with some of his peers in some of the investigations he headed, at one point prompting a walkout by Sens. Antonio F. Trillanes IV and Leila M. de Lima—before she was ordered detained by a Muntinlupa court on drug-related charges—when Gordon’s Justice committee was handling the case of Davao Death Squad whistle-blower Edgar Matobato.

Last week his Blue Ribbon committee released a report recommending indictment of former immigration associate commissioners Michael Robles and Al Argosino over the P50-million bribery case involving the release of foreign workers at gaming tycoon Jack Lam’s Clark casino.

A few days before that, Gordon was at the receiving end of attacks from social media, criticizing his handling of the Dengvaxia mess inquiry involving the mass immunization of 830,000 schoolchildren with Sanofi Pasteur’s dengue vaccine—a program Gordon had rightly pointed out as being marked with “undue haste” just a few months before the 2016 elections.

Stung by criticism of his alleged monopolizing of the hearing and his “double standard” in badgering certain witnesses but being soft on former President Benigno S. Aquino III when the latter testified, Gordon had shot back, “I did not ask for this position. If they think they can do a better job, they can have it.”

The wrangling between senators notwithstanding, they are expected to circle the wagons once the holidays end, and they are forced to meet head-on the legal challenge posed by the SC resolution on the Balag case. Meantime, Gordon and Lacson have separately served notice that ongoing inquiries will not in any way be hampered by the Balag case, as public interest—and the work of legislation—requires the satisfactory resolution of controversies taken cognizance of by Senate probers.

The past two years, for instance, Senate probers were kept busy with such spectacular cases as the Matobato-Lascañas back-to-back testimonies on “kill” teams in Davao during President Duterte’s term as mayor; the P6-billion smuggling of methamphetamine or shabu from China that passed through the Customs green lane; and the immigration bribery

scandal, among others.

But in the view of Poe, the Senate’s task of conducting inquiries in aid of legislation is not simply a matter of haling people to the chamber so lawmakers can badger them. Sometimes, she said—before calling the hearings on the PUV modernization that had triggered a transport strike and the threat of a second one—the Senate can act as venue for genuine dialogue between stakeholders, in order to ferret out what’s best for all concerned.

The Senate Blue Ribbon has had a long history of laying the groundwork for the formal filing of charges against parties in a long line of anomalies—from when it was chaired by Wigberto Tañada, Juan Ponce Enrile and Ernesto Maceda, among others.

A review of the proceedings of most major Senate inquiries would indicate that a key factor in ensuring appearance of persons and their rightful testimonies is, implicitly always, the notion that senators can hold one in contempt and order his/her detention. That important power, weighed against the rights of fraternity men hiding behind the Constitution, will be in focus in January when the full debate on the Balag case commences.