Senators in a bind over ouster of Sereno via quo warranto

By Butch Fernandez & Cai U. Ordinario

SENATORS set to return to work on Tuesday are presented with an unprecedented legal puzzle on whether, and how, they can still assert their constitutionally ordained duty to try in an impeachment court ousted Chief Justice Maria Lourdes

A. Sereno.

In the view of Senate leaders, the chamber cannot really do anything to assert its prerogative, notwithstanding serious concerns by several senators earlier over the constitutionality of the High Court’s vote on May 11. This, until, or unless, the House of Representatives votes in plenary to transmit to the Senate their Justice Committee’s report impeaching Sereno for, among others, acts violating the Charter.

Senate Majority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III replied with a terse “none,” when asked by the BusinessMirror if there’s any way to shift the track back to the constitutionally ordained process of impeachment, even after the 8-6 Supreme Court (SC) ruling, which Sereno’s camp had vowed to appeal.

Sereno has 15 days to appeal the decision that had caused over a hundred law-school deans and legal luminaries to warn last week that ousting the Chief Justice through quo warranto—and not impeachment in the Senate, the only route prescribed by the Charter—could plunge the country into legal chaos, as it could make any other official, impeachable or otherwise, easy target for an “aggressive” solicitor general acting on, or independently, of the bidding of the Executive.

Opposition Sen. Francis N. Pangilinan, head of the Liberal Party, told the BusinessMirror in a text message over the weekend they expect the Senate leadership to convene a caucus upon resumption of plenary session to tackle the matter.

“We ought to discuss this among senators in an all-senators’ caucus when session resumes,” referring to the query of whether it was still possible to bring back the Sereno case to the impeachment track.

Pangilinan said, however, it is not likely to readily get support for an early caucus on the issue, except for his peers in the minority.

The Senate’s two top leaders are of the view that the upper chamber’s hands are tied for as long as the House does not act to transmit the articles of impeachment against Sereno.

“The House has not transmitted anything,” Senate President Aquilino L. Pimentel III said, adding all they can do is await House action on their Justice Committee report impeaching Sereno before the Senate can consider discussing their next steps, much less convening as an impeachment court.

Sotto stressed, “There is no one to impeach. In fact, there is nothing to talk about if the House does not impeach anymore.”

The majority leader earlier said in a statement: “The Supreme Court is the highest interpreter of the Constitution and the laws. We respect its decision. To do otherwise is to make our personal opinion higher than what we regard as supreme.”

Even Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon acknowledged that senators meeting on the matter—as Pangilinan hopes for—could be premature without any House action.

Drilon told the BusinessMirror: “The Senate can assert [its] authority once the impeachment complaint is transmitted by the House of Representatives.”

Noting that House Justice Committee Secretary Reynaldo V. Umali of the Second District of Oriental Mindoro said earlier the House will not transmit if Sereno is removed by the SC, Drilon added: “If the House will not transmit, the Senate will have no basis to constitute itself as an impeachment court, and will not have that opportunity to assert that mandated process of impeachment to remove Sereno.”

‘Bad for the economy’

Experts said the ouster of Sereno would have an adverse impact on the economy as perceptions of political instability would make the Philippines unattractive to investors.

“[Sereno’s ouster] is very bad for investments and the rule of law,” economist Calixto V. Chikiamco told the BusinessMirror. “It will mean that the economy can’t reach its full potential.”

The removal of Sereno via quo warranto happened at a time when Philippine economy is on a winning streak and is posting a GDP growth of above 6 percent in the past nine quarters.

The country’s full-year GDP growth has also been growing by an average of above 6 percent since 2012. Between 2010 and 2016, the country’s average GDP reached 6.3 percent, the highest in over 30 years. Chikiamco also said Sereno’s ouster will “weaken institutions” and opens the door to political changes that could also affect the President and Vice President and create “greater instability.”

“It can’t compare to the ouster of [Renato C.] Corona because he was removed constitutionally. This will weaken the Judiciary and all other institutions of the government. Now, all impeachable officials, including the President and VP, may be removed through a quo warranto case,” he said.

The Action for Economic Reform (AER) echoed the sentiments of Chikiamco. As Sereno’s ouster was “unconstitutional,” the AER said this could lead to a drop in investments in the near and long term.

“The ouster of Sereno weakens our institutions further and is causing political unrest, which will disrupt our current growth trend. It will certainly have a dampening effect on investments and overall economic growth, not just in the short run but also possibly in the long run as it sets a dangerous precedent for the country,” the AER said.

However, University of Asia and the Pacific School of Economics Dean Cid Terosa said the strong macroeconomic fundamentals of the Philippine economy can weather political risks, such as the ouster of the Chief Justice.

Nonetheless, Terosa admitted that businessmen and potential investors may become more cautious with their expansion and investment plans.

He said the trust and confidence of the Filipino people on the Judiciary will be put to the test with the ouster of the Chief Justice.

“Businessmen and investors, in the short run, will be forced to rein in plans and watch what will happen next. There was overwhelming support for the ouster of Corona, but the same sentiment cannot be said of the ouster of Sereno,” Terosa said. “But our economic fortune has started to be inextricably intertwined with economic fundamentals and not with sociopolitical contingencies,” he added.

Labor groups, such as the Associated Labor Union-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP), said they do not expect the ouster of Sereno to erode investors’ confidence in the country’s economy. “Many might consider [Sereno’s] removal to be harsh, but due process was observed so we don’t see it turning off investors,” ALU-TUCP Spokesman Alan Tanjusay told the BusinessMirror via SMS.

But the Federation of Free Workers and the Partido Manggagawa (PM) expressed alarm over the SC’s decision, saying it “weakened” the institution.

“Sereno was clearly ousted not because of her missing SALN [Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Net worth] but mainly because of her missing loyalty to the Chief Executive,” PM said.

With Samuel P. Medenilla