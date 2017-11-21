Senators: Chinese telco that will end duopoly needs to secure congressional OK

Senators said the entry of a third telecommunications company from China, as suggested by President Duterte, will still need to undergo scrutiny by Congress when it applies for a franchise to operate in competition with the Smart and Globe duopoly.

“Yes. The [new telco] will need a new franchise or they can acquire an existing franchise,” Sen. Sherwin T. Gatchalian, chairman of the Economic Affairs Committee, said in a brief interview on Monday.

Asked if the third telco—by acquiring an existing franchise—could then be exempted from Congress scrutiny and immediately start competing with the duopoly, Gatchalian agreed that this can be done.

“It depends on the mode of acquisition,” he told the BusinessMirror. “If they buy out the existing shareholders of an existing telco, then they don’t need to come to Congress.”

Gatchalian added: “If they buy the existing franchise itself, then they need to come to Congress because of the change of ownership.”

But acquiring a new franchise, he noted, usually takes “one year to process,” prompting the option for investors to just “buy an existing franchise”. Still, Gatchalian said Duterte is empowered to grant provisional operating permit that would allow the third telco to start operations sooner.

At the same time, Sen. Grace Poe, who chairs the Senate Public Services Committee that reviews franchise applications, welcomed Duterte’s move to open the door to new players in the telco industry.

“The entry of qualified foreign players into the telco market would be a welcome development,” Poe said, voicing hopes that “healthy competition could lead to better services for the consumers.”

Poe pointed out, however, that existing laws “would not allow this,” prompting her to file a pending remedial legislation to address the issue.

“This is why I filed Senate Bill 1441, which seeks to amend the antiquated Public Service Act that would confine the definition of ‘public utility’ to natural monopolies, which are the transmission and distribution of electricity, and water works and sewerage systems as it should.”

She noted that these “natural monopolies” will still be restricted by the constitutional limitation on foreign ownership (60-40).

But Poe assured that “as chairman of the Committee on Public Services, I will push for its immediate passage in the Senate, and have, in fact, scheduled for a hearing on this as soon as the Senate concludes its deliberations on the TRAIN [Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion] and budget bills.”

Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon, in a text message, affirmed that a third telco would need to go through the process of getting a franchise from Congress. “Yes, it would require a legislative franchise for the third telco to operate in the Philippines.”