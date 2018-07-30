Senators approve automatic PhilHealth benefits for PWD

THE Senate passed on third and final reading Monday a bill mandating automatic Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) coverage for persons with disability (PWDs).

Voting 18-0, the senators passed Senate Bill (SB) 1391, introduced by Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto, which provides mandatory PhilHealth coverage for the PWD, who now enjoy medicine and hospitalization discounts at the same level as senior citizens for as long as they are certified as such and carry PWD cards issued by local governments.

In sponsoring SB 1391’s approval, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said the remedial legislation aims to expand the benefits granted to PWDs under the Magna Carta for Persons with Disabilities by including their automatic PhilHealth coverage.

As provided in the proposed law, she said PhilHealth is mandated to shoulder “all or some of the PWDs’ expenses when they get hospitalized.” Hontiveros pointed out that PWDs are one of the “most vulnerable segments of the population,” adding that it is “doubly difficult when you have a disability and you become sick.”

Once signed into law by President Duterte, she said PhilHealth will be required to “develop exclusive packages for PWDs, taking into account their specific health and development needs.”

Sen. Joseph Victor G. Ejercito, cosponsor of the measure, said funds to pay for their PhilHealth insurance premium will be sourced from “sin” tax revenues. “This is a good case of a vice paying for the virtue of helping the vulnerable,” he said.

“As to its fiscal implication— because every law has a price tag, including this one—whatever it would be, I am sure, will be within the capacity of future sin tax payments to absorb,” Ejercito said. “In fact, tobacco and alcohol tax collections have always been bigger than government plowbacks to PhilHealth. In 2016 the sin tax haul was P144.2 billion, but the national government subsidy to PhilHealth was P43.8 billion.