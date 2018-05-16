Senator seeks probe into PCOO Asean Summit 2017 spending

Senate probers were asked on Wednesday to look into an allegedly anomalous spending by the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) for a P647.11-million “information caravan” during the Philippines’s chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit (Asean) in 2017.

In filing Resolution 733, Sen. Antonio F. Trillanes IV sought the Senate probe “with the end in view of ensuring that the budget allocated to the PCOO was “legally and properly disbursed and spent.”

Trillanes asked the Senate leadership to direct the appropriate committee to open an inquiry in aid of remedial legislation, citing reports that the Commission on Audit “found anomalous” disbursements made by the PCOO for the Asean information caravan.

The lawmaker asserted in his resolution that, even as the controversial disbursement has yet to be validated by the COA, “there is still a need for the PCOO to explain publicly the disbursement of the said fund.”

“There is an immediate need to look into the alleged irregularities in the disposition of PCOO’s budget and its irregular expenditures for the aforementioned information caravan in order to ensure that government funds are legally and properly allocated, directed and spent toward the purpose for which the funds were allocated,” he added.

Trillanes cited Executive Order 4 issued in 2010 mandating the PCOO to act as lead communications arm of the government tasked to engage and involve the citizenry and mass media “in order to enrich and expand the discourse relating to governance.”

He recalled that, when the Philippines hosted the 2017 Asean Summit, as its chairman, the PCOO was tasked to “spread awareness and educate Filipinos about the organization.”

Trillanes’s Resolution quoted PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar as saying “some Filipinos lack knowledge and awareness about the Asean, so there is a need for a ‘reintroduction’ through nationwide road shows and information caravans.”

It added that the PCOO, through its Committee on Media Affairs and Strategic Communications led by Undersecretary Noel Puyat, then launched the so-called One Asean, a Global Player information drive to promote greater awareness “and understanding necessary for the building of a regional community.”