Senate’s TRAIN version seen better for economy

An assessment made by an international bank showed that the Senate version of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) bill would likely yield better results for the economy than its House counterpart on many fronts.

Credit Suisse, in the analysis of its research on the two versions, said the measure approved by the Senate earlier this week would have less inflationary impact and is more supportive of higher consumption.

The bank cited four factors that make the bill approved by the senators less inflationary. It noted in its previous analysis that the House bill would likely cause inflation to rise by around 0.9 to 1.2 percentage points in 2018 due to the tax changes.

“Addition to CPI [consumer price index] will likely be lower in the Senate version for a few reasons. First, fuel excise taxes are back-loaded rather than front-loaded,” Credit Suisse said.

In the House version, an additional P3 will be added as tax per liter in the first year of implementation, with an addition of P2 per liter in the second year and a final P1 addition per liter on the third year of implementation.

In the Senate’s version, meanwhile, only a P1.75 tax imposition per liter will be implemented in the first year of the bill, followed by an addition of P2 per liter in the second year and a final P2.25 addition per liter. “Second, tax increases—such as on sugary drinks—are lower,” Credit Suisse added.

For sugary drinks, the House approved a P10 per liter tax imposition for locally manufactured sugary drinks, and P20 per liter for imported products. Some exclusions to the scheme include milk, coffee and 100-percent natural fruit juice.

The Senate, meanwhile, approved a P4.50 per liter tax on beverages using calorific and

noncalorific sweeteners, and P9 per liter for beverages using high-fructose corn syrup. Exemptions to the tax hike also include milk, coffee and 100-percent natural fruit juice, as well as 3-in-1 coffee.

“Third, the newly introduced taxes—such as documentary stamp tax, mining taxes and cosmetic procedures—are narrow and on specific sectors rather than broad-based,” Credit Suisse said.

The senate’s version introduced excise taxes on documentary stamps, mining and cosmetic procedures, as well as on body enhancements taken for purely aesthetic reasons. The House version has no taxes on these sectors. “Fourth, VAT [value-added tax] exemptions are kept for items such as low-cost rentals and mass housing in the Senate version,” Credit Suisse said.

Senate, in its version of the tax-reform bill, retained the VAT exemptions for leases below P15,000 per month, and for socialized housing amounting to P450,000 and below.

This is in contrast to House’s version, removing exemptions for rentals, mass housing (subject to establishment of voucher system), and also the business-process outsourcing sector.

Credit Suisse also said the Senate bill is “slightly more supportive of private consumption,” with personal income-tax cuts front-loaded in one tranche in the Senate bill, compared with two tranches in the House version (2018 and 2020).

Inflation for 2018 is projected to hit 3.4 percent, according to the latest forecast of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). While it is still within the target range of 2 percent to 4 percent for the year, analysts, including the International Monetary Fund, said the BSP should stand ready to respond with monetary policy if local inflation goes awry.