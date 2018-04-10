Senate’s shabu-smuggling probe to bear reforms that will end corruption at B.O.C.

THE Office of the United States Trade Representative’s (USTR) 2018 report recently flagged persistent “corruption” in the Philippines’s Bureau of Customs (BOC) as among the major trade barriers in the country.

However, lawmakers who just finished an exhaustive probe into the shenanigans and drug smuggling at the BOC believe the suggested reforms embodied in their end-inquiry report can adequately address the USTR’s concerns.

“Of course,” Senate Blue Ribbon Chairman Richard J. Gordon replied when asked over the weekend if the reforms arising from the committee inquiry would substantially address key concerns of corruption and inordinate delays at the BOC, as cited in the 2018 USTR report released last week.

“For any delay in Customs, the shippers will gladly pay,” Gordon pointed out, since the shippers routinely pass on such costs of delays in their fees or rates. But this also poses a burden to all stakeholders, he added.

At the same time, he noted such systematic delays have engendered the massive corruption at the bureau, powering the illegal trade of Customs brokers and fixers—a setup well detailed in hearings of the Blue Ribbon inquiry.

Gordon expressed hope that the Senate plenary will act quickly to approve the report and endorse key recommendations to relevant parties, if only to speed up the reforms.

Senate Majority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III told the BusinessMirror he agreed with the notion that the concerns raised by the USTR could be substantially addressed, “if the BOC will buckle down and follow the suggestions.”

For his part, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto said he would rather await the Senate’s action on the Blue Ribbon panel report on BOC corruption in relation to the shabu smuggling.

“Let’s wait for the recommendations” in the Blue Ribbon report to be included on the Senate plenary’s order of business so appropriate action can be done, i.e., whether a bill is needed for some of the proposals,” Recto said in a text message.

At the same time, Senate President Aquilino L. Pimentel III confirmed the inclusion of the Blue Ribbon inquiry report in the chamber’s agenda when sessions resume. “Yes, that was the agreement before we adjourned,” Pimentel told the BusinessMirror last Sunday.

Sotto, who is tasked with preparing the order of business as Committee on Rules chairman, also told the BusinessMirror, “Yes, it will be on the agenda.”

‘Corruption and irregularities’

In its 2018 report, the USTR had said: “Reports of corruption and irregularities in customs processing persist, including undue and costly delays, irregularities in the valuation process, 100 percent inspection and testing of some products, and Customs officials seeking the payment of unrecorded facilitation fees.”

The USTR had already cited much of the same concerns in its past two years’ reports, indicating that from its perspective, the promised reforms had yet to kick in. Still, it took note of the Philippines’s passage of the Customs and Tariff Modernization Act (CTMA), which is envisioned to computerize customs operations nationwide in order to make operations more efficient and transparent.

From the monthslong Blue Ribbon report led by Gordon in the wake of the P6.4-billion shabu-smuggling case in May 2017, it appears, however, that human intervention could still derail the good impact of computerization if rogue officers and employees are put in charge of key positions.

The Blue Ribbon inquiry—which had another senior senator, former PNP chief Panfilo M. Lacson Sr., tangling at one point with then-Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon—was spurred by the shabu smuggling. Nonetheless, senators deemed it best to take a deep and comprehensive look at overall corruption at Customs, one that made it possible for such a huge drug stash from China to pass through Customs Green Lane where no inspection is needed.

‘Tara’ system

“How did it pass through the Bureau of Customs swiftly?” Gordon had raised that question in the Blue Ribbon report, as the nation was stunned by the drug smuggling. The explanation: “There is a systemic and systematic corruption at the BOC, facilitated by a tara system.

The committee discovered how the tara system makes it easier for the drugs to enter.

The tara system and green lane were used to fast-track the entry of drugs, with the utilization of Harmonized System (HS) codes and “disposable consignees.”

Mincing no words, the Blue Ribbon report said, “the tara system is killing us: it deprives the government of the correct amount of Customs revenues, it, likewise, facilitates the entry of illicit drugs…. It is tragic that the corruption of the bureaucracy in the Bureau of Customs exacerbated by the longtime tara system facilitated and allowed the corrupt from smuggling to big-time drug traffic.”

Alleged customs fixer Mark Taguba II, who had presented himself as a whistle-blower but was subsequently recommended for prosecution on drug-related charges, had revealed his tara list to senators in an Executive Session on July 31, 2017.

Taguba’s aim in fueling that tara system, said the Blue Ribbon, “was to facilitate the entry of his clients’ containers without issuing an alert order.”

The release of the drugs shipment was further hastened because Taguba utilized other persons, said the report.

The tara system facilitated not only the smuggling of products, “but more tragically illegal drugs. How did they do it?” asked the report. It explained further what the senators unearthed: “Player/s, such as Mark Taguba, employ disposable consignees, such as Eirene Mae Tatad of EMT Trading, to facilitate the entry of their shipment. Milo Maestrecampo, who heads the BOC’s Import Assessment Service (IAS), gives the player/s, which is in the case, Taguba, the HS code, in exchange for money, which is the tara. Most crucial, therefore, in the speedy release of the shipment/s was the payment of ‘tara’ to BOC officials, particularly, [Milo] Maestrecampo who supplied player/s with the HS Codes,” said the report.

“In order to get connections and hasten transactions, Taguba continually looks for influential personalities and transfers affiliations from one group to another to acquire an edge in releasing his mga parating.

The tara system was already successful in transferring misdeclared cargo, and, worse, the entry of drugs, stressed the Blue Ribbon report. So effective was tara that even after the discovery of the shipment of drugs and the suspension of the license of EMT Trading (which Taguba had one coaccused reportedly set up), EMT Trading was still able to have its shipments released, beyond May and up to June, added the report.

Thus, one of the Blue Ribbon’s major recommendations after wrapping up the inquiry is a stop to the tara system and the overhaul of the bureau. The report also called for thTe dismantling of the “Command Center [ComCen]” that Faeldon had “illegally” set up, as he had no authority from the secretary of finance to do so. Faeldon, a former Navy officer involved in coup plots, had justified the ComCen as necessary to allow his office to look at all transactions in order to curb corruption. But as the Blue Ribbon probe indicated, the opposite happened.

The Blue Ribbon also found out that the HS codes were provided by the office of Faeldon’s trusted deputy Milo Maestrocampo’s office to Taguba, who, in turn, endorsed it to licensed customs broker Teejay Marcellana, the man dubbed “indispensable” to the importation, “for without his role, the container would not have been able to leave the port.”

Besides the BOC overhaul, the committee sought a study on “the feasibility of conducting Pre-Shipment Inspection Reports from the port of origin, which shall be furnished to the port of destination prior to its embarkation, including the BOC’s daily monitoring of total containers and collections per day in relation to its annual target. Thus, monitoring should start from the port of origin to the port of destination.”

The panel said Administrative Order 243-A, Series of 2009, should be amended by the President, “such that all imported goods, whether containerized or not, and irrespective of value and personal effects, whether reexported from the Philippines from any neighboring country, shall be liable to mandatory preshipment inspection. No goods shall be imported into the country unless accompanied by a Clean Report of Findings and an Import Duty Report issued in respect of such goods by a duly accredited inspecting officer or company.”

The Blue Ribbon report suggested legislation to set up a Customs and Tax Academy “to train professional Customs personnel into a culture of integrity, honesty and purpose, in order to have continuity.” Those employed may continue “to enjoy their tenure only when they continue to perform well, i.e., meeting revenue targets; conversely, those who underperform or who are implicated in corruption can be removed immediately without a protracted process,” the panel added.

Other Blue Ribbon recommendations :

■ That the majority of deputy commissioners be career officers of the bureaucracy;

■ The formation of a public-private partnership to help monitor, on monthly basis, BOC’s compliance with its target;

■ Full implementation of the attrition law, which stalled in 2008;

■ Filing of criminal charges against all ComCen officers and other personalities, as specified in the report;

■ Periodic review of the performance of licensed brokers, as well as summary processes for license suspension or revocation.

■ Decentralization of the issuance of alert order. The power may be given to specific officials but an increase of collection or not, due to the execution of alert orders, must be quickly reported; regular reports of alert orders issued, and their status, must be submitted to the secretary of finance and a proposed congressional oversight committee.

Gordon looks beyond report

Outside of the Blue Ribbon report, Gordon is pitching other key reforms to spur economic activity and encourage trade and investments, partly by using existing “superior” infrastructure or increasing their connectivity.

He also said the delays at the ports, which exact a heavy toll on the economy, can be “solved by routing some shipments to Subic or Batangas” or other strategically located ports with moderate traffic. That strategy was resorted to in late-2015 and in 2016, when the congestion in Manila’s ports reached crisis proportions.

Meanwhile, as senators chew on the Blue Ribbon findings, Gordon has turned his attention to the long-term task of helping lay the groundwork for more productivity, trade and investments.

He recently conducted a hearing at Clark Freeport for his pet bill, the Regional Infrastructure and Investment Act, which aims “not just to decongest” crowded economic hubs to allow them to rationalize their activities, but also to “maximize the value of key infrastructure” that are already in place elsewhere: mainly, by putting in place a system for their seamless integration.

Gordon cited as example the promise presented by the existing infrastructure in Central and Western Luzon, where there are already superior road networks in place and industrial zones have been operating for decades.

Imagine, he said, what growth and progress is possible if the government would simply maximize the value of the North Luzon Expressway, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway networks in order to spur activity in several industrial zones (Subic, Mariveles, Clark), as well as tourism growth hubs.

He lamented the inaction on a long-pending proposal to revitalize the international airport at Subic Freeport, where Americans had built a world-class runway. Neglect of Subic had been one of the reasons for the pullout of American logistics giant Federal Express, which once operated there.

“It’s a sacrilege, because we spend on infrastructure but we don’t maximize it,” Gordon lamented.

Gordon was a multiterm Olongapo City mayor who shot to prominence when he was tasked to oversee Subic’s transformation into a civilian facility, as a free port— from the ashes of Pinatubo’s 1991 eruption, and right after the United States pulled out its largest naval base outside the mainland when the Philippine Senate voted to end the bases treaty.

He later became tourism secretary, initiating the highly successful “WOW Philippines” campaign from which future templates would be based.

It’s this background that had the senator itching to help draw up the vision—as a legislator this time—for seamless integration between industrial and tourism hubs that build on existing infrastructure and on the key projects lined up under the Duterte administration’s “Build, Build, Build” centerpiece program.

Besides the major upgrade planned at Clark, a new international airport has been proposed in Bulacan by businessman Ramon S. Ang’s group; and other investors are pushing Sangley Point, another former US facility in Cavite province.

“With the railroad [Manila to Clark] that we’re planning and the seaports,” the country can attain such “seamless integration” of economic activities, according to Gordon.

There’s no time to lose, he stressed, noting how long it took the Philippines—over two decades—to double its container volume between the mid-1990s, (when he visited Shanghai and the Philippines only handled 2 million containers), to today, when that figure is up to 4.5 million containers.

In contrast, a former backwater like Shanghai continues to dominate as the top port in Asia, followed by Singapore and Shenzhen. Asked what the figures meant, Gordon replied: “That shows how unproductive, how corrupt and how slow we are.” He added that reforms, this time around, cannot wait.

Sen. Francis G. Escudero said the continuing corruption at the BOC could be substantially addressed by reforms ensuing from the Senate inquiry into the P6.4-b shabu-smuggling case.

“The systematic, accountability and procedural aspects perhaps, yes,” Escudero said. “However, it will still boil down to the honesty and integrity of the people who will implement it; that is crucial.”

Sen. Juan Edgardo M. Angara, meanwhile, pressed authorities concerned to “speed up the issuance of Implementing Rules for the Customs Modernization law passed a few years ago [and] to push for greater automation, as well.”