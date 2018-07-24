Senate won’t do Cha-cha with House, says Lacson

Majority Senators are not keen on doing Charter changes with the House of Representatives in joint session if the two legislative chambers will be voting jointly.

This was disclosed by Sen. Panfilo Lacson Tuesday after a closed-door caucus that tackled the Senate legislative agenda at the resumption of their regular session, as well as the leadership shakeup at the House of Representatives early that installed former President now Pampanga Rep Gloria Arroyo in place of ousted Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.

Asked about the items taken up at the Senators’ caucus, Lacson replied: “the developments, what happened in the House, the legislative agenda and legislative calendar.”

He confirmed that Senators took time discussing “at length” the Senate’s stand on the revived effort to tinker with the 1987 Constitution seen to lead to lifting of existing term limits, apart from the implications of the House leadership shakeup “and how the Senate will “make a stand in the advent of these new developments.”

Lacson, however, promptly assured that “the Senate is united, and from here , we will meet as a whole body with the minority.”

“The Senate will really make a stand as one on the issue of Charter change,” he added, “We will assert our role in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, as simple as that.”

This means, he added, that “we will not enter into a joint session or convene into a joint session if it is not clear that the Senate and the House will be voting separately.”

According to Lacson, there were “other ideas that we won’t make ourselves open to any possibility of a joint session, just to make sure.”

He indicated that the recent leadership conflict in the House prompted Senators to close ranks anew. “With the advent of the developments that happened in the House, we have never been more united than now.”

Lacson indicated there are “other possible scenarios, and we (senators) affirmed that we will stand as one body, as the Senate. That’s why we are conveying the same message to the minority. Kasi ang assumption namin sa kanila ganoon din.”