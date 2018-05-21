Senate told: Protest China’s ‘creeping invasion.’ Duterte says won’t oppose sea activity

SENATORS were prodded at the weekend to manifest their strong objection to China’s “creeping invasion” of Philippine territories.

Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon pressed the Senate leadership Sunday to take a firm stand deploring the West Philippine Sea occupation by China as he “condemned the continuous violation of the arbitration award [and] of the international rules” in favor of the Phiilippines.

Also at the weekend, President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated he would not provoke China into a war following reports that the Chinese military landed long-range bombers on an airport in the South China Sea.

“You know they have the planes, not stationed in Spratly but near the provinces facing—Chinese provinces facing the Spratly and the China Sea. And with their hypersonic, they can reach Manila within seven to 10 minutes,” Duterte said in a speech on Saturday in Cebu, according to a transcript e-mailed by his office last Sunday.

Drilon, in a radio interview last Sunday, asserted the matter will be “a challenge to the new leadership of the Senate,” referring to incoming Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III, who is reported poised to replace outgoing Senate President Aquilino L. Pimentel III, as the latter prepares to run for reelection in the 2019 midterm senatorial race.

The Minority Leader stressed that senators should “assert our sovereignty, not by waging a war against China—we cannot do that —but in other fora, we should be able to continue our campaign in order that we can retrieve those islands that have been occupied by China.”

“We must condemn this creeping invasion of our territory and sovereignty,” said Drilon, reacting to recent reports citing Chinese bomber planes landing on a Philippine claimed territory in the West Philippine Sea.

If concerned Philippine authorities do not step up the campaign to assert Philippine sovereignty over its remote territories, “the time will come that China may meddle even in the 2019 elections at the rate things are going,” Drilon warned.

He recalled reports “only a few weeks ago…about the deployment by China of missiles on some parts of Spratly islands.”

Drilon said Majority Leader Sotto, who is touted as uncontested successor of Senate President Pimentel III, should be able to “assert the Senate’s role as a foreign policy partner of the President.”

Facing criticism over his apparent inaction on China’s increasing military activity in the South China Sea, Duterte wondered aloud where his country would end up should war erupt in the region. “What will we arm ourselves with if there’s a war? Will we resort to slapping each other? I couldn’t even buy myself a rifle. It was given to me. So how will we even fight with the Chinese?”

Duterte said there was no assurance the United States would remain on the side of the Southeast Asian nation if war broke out. A more feasible solution would be to forge a joint exploration pact with China to harness the disputed sea’s potential, he said.

Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson called the Philippine government last Saturday to act on China’s militarization of the disputed waters. He said the Philippines could seek the help of its ally countries to pressure China to stop its military activities. It could also insist on the UN arbitration ruling won by the Philippines in July 2016.

Butch Fernandez with Ditas Lopez, Bloomberg