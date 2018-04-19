Senate to probe P59.8-million PNP-SAF allowance anomaly

Senate probers are poised to open an inquiry into the controversy surrounding the withheld release of P59.8-million subsistence allowance and hazard pay intended for members of the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force (PNP-SAF).

Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson Sr., a former PNP chief, on Wednesday pressed for an investigation, voicing concern that delaying the daily subsistence allowance and explosive ordnance disposal hazardous pay for the PNP-SAF, “if true,” could trigger “demoralization” among members of the elite force that the senator noted are “the front liners in fighting terrorism and criminality.”

Lacson lamented, “We cannot allow, yet again, another injustice to be committed against our heroes in uniform who are in the forefront of our fight against the ills of terrorism and criminality, lest we risk demoralization within their ranks. Thus the need to probe into the said allegations.”

In filing Senate Resolution 712 to pave the way for an inquiry, Lacson affirmed the need to revisit the implementation of existing laws to “make sure police officers receive the benefits due them and to punish the erring parties concerned.”

At the resumption of Senate sessions on May 15, Resolution 712 is expected to be formally referred to the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, chaired by Lacson, which is set to promptly conduct an inquiry in aid of legislation “on the alleged illegal withholding of the release of the allowances.”

In a news statement, Lacson said the upcoming hearing “seeks to propose remedial legislation to correct the same and put a stop to this unlawful practice to the prejudice of the intended beneficiaries.”

The senator warned that “unlawful withholding of PNP-SAF funds, if true, constitutes a criminal or unlawful act, adding that it “runs counter to the evident policy of President Duterte to increase the pay of our military and uniformed personnel in order to repay them for their sacrifices.”

Lacson added that in a move to strengthen the SAF, some 4,000 members who engage in life-threatening police operations are entitled to a daily additional subsistence allowance (ASA) of P30 a day (P900 a month), and allocations for Explosive Ordnance Disposal Hazardous Pay. This is usually given by the unit’s finance sergeant every quarter.

He, however, cited records showing the 4,000 SAF members only got their share of ASA for January 2016 and January to July 2017. The senator admitted members of the SAF approached him to air their grievances on the matter, even furnishing the senator a copy of their complaint affidavit and annexes filed before the Office of the Ombudsman.

“When confronted with the issue of the non-release of ASA, then-SAF head Director Benjamin Lusad and SAF budget officer Senior Supt. Andre Dizon admitted they got the unreleased ASA and admitted using the amounts for operational expenses, fellowship and training—but without showing proof of the liquidation,” the senator said.