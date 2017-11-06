Senate probers eye UST liability in fatal hazing case

Senators castigated University of Santo Tomas (UST) officials at the resumption of hearings on Monday into law student Horatio “Atio” Castillo III’s fatal fraternity hazing for apparent lapses in supervising student organizations in UST.

“There is really incompetence and negligence [on the part of school authorities concerned],” Sen. Sherwin T. Gatchalian said.

Before adjourning Monday’s hearing, Senate probers asked UST officials to submit to the joint committee inquiry chaired by Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson Sr. a list of proactive measures taken by UST to prevent similar acts of violence in the university.

Sen. Miguel F. Zubiri confirmed that the Senate will take a deeper look into “UST’s liability” in Atio Castillo’s case.

“If you ask me, the school is liable,” Zubiri said, adding this was why we want to fast-track the passage of remedial law that would effectively prevent death from fraternity rites?”

Apart from imposing stiffer sanctions, Zubiri is eyeing a “total ban on hazing to stop it once and for all.”

Interviewed after the hearing, Lacson noted some “inconsistencies” in the testimony of Aegis Juris fratman Marc Anthony Ventura, who is being considered as a state witness.

Lacson suggested that Ventura could still submit a supplemental affidavit for him to qualify as state witness. “Right now, his admission to the witness protection program is provisional,” the senator added.

The Senate chief prober, however, alerted the Department of Justice (DOJ) on the possibility of Ventura being turned as “a Trojan Horse tasked to weaken the case” against the fratmen linked to the fatal hazing rites.

“But on second thought, the mere fact that he changed lawyers from [AJF] Aegis Juris Fraternity members to non-AJF members…that is indication enough that he’s already severing ties with AJF by testifying against his fellow frat members,” Lacson said.

At the same time, Lacson admitted Senate probers are in the process of authenticating the Facebook chat messages between fratmembers discussing how to handle Castillo’s death on learning of the fatal hazing rites held at the frat house near the UST campus.

“Once this is authenticated, Police Chief Supt. Joel Coronel made it clear it will form part of their evidence to be submitted to the DOJ, and eventually in court,” Lacson added.

Affirming the need to amend the existing anti-hazing law, Gatchalian also noted that two things clearly need to be fixed by remedial legislation: “One, the responsibility of the university because school officials are pointing at each other; two, the dean of Student Affairs is washing his hands claiming they are not responsible for what happened.”

Gatchalian cited testimony by school officials that they installed an adviser purportedly to keep close track of the activities of the AJF. “For six years, they did not detect hazing in the university, so we can see ineffective responsibility of the school. We need to firm it up.”

Second, the senator added: “We saw that even after that time, school officials even resort to concealment or cover up for the fraternity so we also have to put in the law that frat members, even those who did not participate in hazing, but took part in cover up, should also face imprisonment.”

Gatchalian cited testimonies obtained at the hearing showing that senior members of AJF, even its elders who are lawyers, “are the ones who are teaching younger frat members how to cover up the case.”

As for potential the liability of UST, Gatchalian said that “so far, what I see is their potential liability for negligence and incompetence because they installed an adviser who was not aware of what is being done by the students he was tasked to watch.”